90 Day Fiancé Star Anfisa Nava Is Pursuing Body-Building After Husband's Prison Sentencing

Anfisa Nava is doing her best to stay positive as her husband spends the next 2.5 years in prison.

The 90 Day Fiancé star addressed her husband Jorge Nava’s September prison sentencing on Instagram — and revealed the unique way she’s keeping busy while he’s gone.

“It has been very hard on me because Jorge and I are not just husband and wife but we are truly best friends,” she wrote in an Instagram post from Dec. 2. “We used to share everything with each other and since we aren’t together physically now and only get to talk to each other once a day it feels like a big part of me was taken away.”

Anfisa said deciding to speak out about the emotional toll of his imprisonment was a difficult decision, as she’s not used to showing her softer side to the public.

“I don’t like to show my emotions to the public, especially if I believe that it will make me look weak and pathetic. It’s just the way I am – I’d rather be thought of as a ‘cold-hearted b—-‘ than a ‘crybaby,’ ” she explained.

But now that she’s being forced to adjust to life on her own, Anfisa has turned to her passion for exercise as a stress-reliever.

“To fill the void that I felt after Jorge was sentenced and I was left on my own I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out,” she wrote. “And ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division.”

She also clarified that she is “not a part of #90DayFiance” anymore.

Jorge was arrested in Arizona on Feb. 12 after he was found with 293 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in his trunk of his car. He spent two days in jail before getting released and posting bail at $25,000.

In September, he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after his lawyer was able to reduce his class two felony to a class four.

Anfisa and Jorge Nava Courtesy TLC

“When I first started, with the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years, something like that, some ridiculous number,” Jorge said in an interview with TMZ. “But luckily, my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class four felony in Arizona.”

Jorge’s reduced sentencing was allegedly based on his prior record and the amount of marijuana he was caught with.

“I feel like it’s really harsh of a penalty for the crime being,” the 28-year-old argued. “Just because it’s marijuana-related and right now, it’s going legal.”