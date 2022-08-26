'90 Day Fiancé' 's Andrew Kenton Is Selling Ex-Fiancée Amira Lollysa's Engagement Ring

Kenton and Lollysa lived a rocky romance during season eight of the TLC reality show

By
Published on August 26, 2022 12:52 PM
90 day fiance season 8
90 Day Fiance's Andrew and Amira. Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé's Andrew Kenton is selling his ex-fiancée Amira Lollysa's engagement ring and wedding band.

In season 8 of the reality show, 34-year-old California native Kenton lived through a rocky relationship with Lollysa, 30. The former couple got engaged in the summer of 2018, but unfortunately split in their season's 2020 finale. Soon after, Lollysa emailed the ring back to him.

Kenton explained he decided to sell the rings because they hold many old memories and have been become a "sad reminder" of his relationship with the French hairstylist, according to TMZ.

90-Day Fiance Amira's Engagement Ring and Wedding Band
Ebay

Kenton has listed the rings on eBay with an opening bid of $1,000 — even though, according to an appraisal he obtained in 2019, it is worth $7,300.

At time of publication, the item had five bids going up to $1,176.

The white 14k gold ring has a princess cut and an emerald that sits on top of the crown of diamonds. The engagement ring was designed by Neil Lane.

90-Day Fiance Amira's Engagement Ring and Wedding Band
Ebay

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kenton and Lollysa had an instant connection after meeting online for the first time. They made plans to enjoy a romantic week in Las Vegas, where Andrew proposed.

Following their engagement, they filed for a K-1 Visa and even though it got approved, Lollysa couldn't get into the U.S. before her visa expired because of COVID-19 restrictions, per ScreenRant.

The couple struggled to maintain a long-distance relationship and argued about having children, so Lollysa decided to end their engagement the day before she traveled to the U.S. and ultimately remained in France. During the season 8 tell-all episode, she revealed she was in a new relationship.

Lollysa has since gone to social media to clear things up: "Dating online vs dating in real life are two different things!" She added she was "naïve and vulnerable."

Related Articles
Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon
'RHOP' 's Robyn and Juan Dixon Obtain Marriage License Nearly 3 Years After Second Engagement
stephanie matto
''90 Day Fiancé' ' Star Stephanie Matto Says Stephanie Davison Made $2,700 Winning Bid to Date Her
Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.)
6 Fan-Favorite Couples Put Their Love to the Test in New Season of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'
Lala Kent and producer Randall Emmett attend the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Spree" Premiere at The Marc Theatre on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Relationship Timeline
90 Day Fiancé Alum Deavan Clegg Says Onscreen Relationship With Jihoon Was ‘96 Percent Fake’
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Deavan Clegg Says Onscreen Relationship with Jihoon Was '96 Percent Fake'
Christine Brown Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reportedly Sells Property to Ex-Husband Kody for $10
90 Day Fiance cast
'90 Day Fiancé' : Meet the Season 9 Couples in First Look Teaser
Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. attend Marvel Studios "Thor: Love and Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K.'s Relationship Timeline
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California
Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya's Relationship Timeline
90 Day Fiancé
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Guillermo Resists Kara Trying to 'Control' Their Finances: 'She's Not My Mom'
90 Day Fiance Love In Paradise Season 2
'90 Day '''Fiancé' ' ' : Love In Paradise' Makes History with 2 LGBTQ+ Couples in New Dramatic Season
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way
'90 Days Fiancé' 's Jenny and Sumit Marry in Secret Ceremony 10 Years After Meeting Online
Liz; Big Ed
Is '90 Day Fiancé' 's Big Ed Engaged to Former Flame Liz? New Photos Hint at Relationship Status
Debbie and Ed
'90 Day Fiancé' 's 'The Single Life' Spinoff Is Returning for Season 2— and Big Ed Is Back!
SUSIE EVANS, CLAYTON ECHARD
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' Relationship Timeline