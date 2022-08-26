'90 Day Fiancé' 's Andrew Kenton Is Selling Ex-Fiancée Amira Lollysa's Engagement Ring

90 Day Fiancé's Andrew Kenton is selling his ex-fiancée Amira Lollysa's engagement ring and wedding band.

In season 8 of the reality show, 34-year-old California native Kenton lived through a rocky relationship with Lollysa, 30. The former couple got engaged in the summer of 2018, but unfortunately split in their season's 2020 finale. Soon after, Lollysa emailed the ring back to him.

Kenton explained he decided to sell the rings because they hold many old memories and have been become a "sad reminder" of his relationship with the French hairstylist, according to TMZ.

Kenton has listed the rings on eBay with an opening bid of $1,000 — even though, according to an appraisal he obtained in 2019, it is worth $7,300.

At time of publication, the item had five bids going up to $1,176.

The white 14k gold ring has a princess cut and an emerald that sits on top of the crown of diamonds. The engagement ring was designed by Neil Lane.

Kenton and Lollysa had an instant connection after meeting online for the first time. They made plans to enjoy a romantic week in Las Vegas, where Andrew proposed.

Following their engagement, they filed for a K-1 Visa and even though it got approved, Lollysa couldn't get into the U.S. before her visa expired because of COVID-19 restrictions, per ScreenRant.

The couple struggled to maintain a long-distance relationship and argued about having children, so Lollysa decided to end their engagement the day before she traveled to the U.S. and ultimately remained in France. During the season 8 tell-all episode, she revealed she was in a new relationship.

Lollysa has since gone to social media to clear things up: "Dating online vs dating in real life are two different things!" She added she was "naïve and vulnerable."