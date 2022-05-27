90 Day Fiancé Alum Deavan Clegg Says Onscreen Relationship with Jihoon Was '96 Percent Fake'

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Deavan Clegg said her relationship with Jihoon Lee wasn't what viewers saw on screen.

Earlier this week, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum answered fan questions on her Instagram Live, claiming the way the series was produced — and the way she chose to portray the relationship — didn't always match up with what was happening in real life.

According to ScreenRant, when a fan asked if any of their onscreen relationship was scripted, Deavan answered in a since-expired Instagram Story: "Some was fake. Some was real. Season 1 … 96% was fake. Season 2 I would say 50/50 drama was real."

Deavan met Jihoon on a dating app, and he later flew from South Korea to the United States to meet her. Upon their first meeting, Deavan became pregnant with their first child.

Deavan claimed this week that she "never moved to Korea in season 1," despite the series framing that as her major storyline at that time. (Representatives for TLC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

Eventually, she did move to South Korea to live near Jihoon and his family, and the couple later welcomed a second son.

Deavan also got real about the couple's decision to present the relationship on the show in a way that didn't align with their reality off camera.

"If you want me to be [100 percent] honest, I don't think there was a romantic connection to begin with," she wrote. "We both felt this way and had talked about it several times."

She explained, "We did everything for the show because he had debts and I had medical bills to pay. When I moved there, we never slept in the same bed and faked it for YouTube and the show."

She also revealed that even after they decided to go their separate ways, the pair continued filming the show.

"I had planned to return home in March then COVID hit and my flight was canceled," she said. "We both had ended the relationship in November [2019] but had decided to finish the season. We both knew we had to continue filming."