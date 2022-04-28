90 Day Fiancé Alum Caroline Schwitzky Survives an Alleged Murder Attempt by Her Boyfriend

The talent agent's boyfriend Cole Goldberg was charged with attempted homicide - murder first degree premeditated and battery - touch or strike

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? guest star Caroline Schwitzky's boyfriend allegedly tried to kill her while they were on a boat in Florida this week.

A booking report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office seen by PEOPLE says that Cole Goldberg, 23, was arrested by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission just after midnight on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Goldberg was charged with attempted homicide - murder first degree premeditated and battery - touch or strike, the report says. His bond for the murder charge was set at $50,000 while the bond for the battery was $10,000. He was released Monday night, nearly 24 hours after his arrest.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Cole Goldberg Credit: palm beach county sheriff's office

Goldberg and Schwitzky, 32, were arguing when he allegedly tried to strangle her while on a boat, witnesses said in an FWC police report obtained by PEOPLE. He "was grabbing her very aggressively keeping her onboard" as their struggle went on for 20 minutes before she punched his arm to get away, witnesses told the FWC. She managed to jump off their boat before swimming toward another one in the area. Goldberg also jumped off and tried to keep her underwater.

Witnesses on another boat also jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue Schwitzky after Goldberg failed to respond to their screams to stop, the police report says. They were able to get Schwitzky onto their own boat and stopped Goldberg from boarding by using a pole.

The police report added that Schwitzky, who had been dating Goldberg for roughly a year, had bruises on her arm and leg while Goldberg's knees were bruised and had scratches.

The FWC told PEOPLE it was unable to provide any information on the incident.

Schwitzky did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Schwitzky appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2016 as 90 Day Fiancé's Paola Mayfield talent agent.

It's not clear if Goldberg has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.