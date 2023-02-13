'90 Day' 's Alexei Calls Loren's Family Baby Shower Crash a 'Power Move' as Her Mom Says 'That Was the Point'

"Lemons and love" turned out to be an appropriately bittersweet theme for Loren Brovarnik's baby on the latest Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Monday's episode saw Loren's family tension peak as two surprise guests — her mother and sister — turned up despite having previously refused to attend.

The family feud didn't take a backseat to the celebratory day. Instead, Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik took Marlene and Rebecca aside to hash out their months-long estrangement.

Marlene claimed their decision to attend the shower was meant as an "olive branch," but Alexei wasn't buying it. He defended Loren and asked why the family members wouldn't have sent through a "yes" RSVP in order to prevent Loren enduring prolonged depression and anxiety.

"She was stressing out for months like crazy, and I don't know why you have to say you're not coming," Alexei said.

Marlene said she'd had a change of heart on the day of the party after she "thought long and hard, and I said, 'If we go, hopefully that will be the olive branch that will help us all move forward.'"

Alexei called the last-minute arrival "all about how it looks" and "power moves."

Marlene asked for "respect" and added, "That's why we decided to come. To show you that no matter what, we are family and we're here for you."

Loren admitted the surprise was uncomfortable, detailing her "anxiety" and upset surrounding their "no" RSVP. At that, Marlene said, "That was the point."

Alexei questioned why there needed to be a "point" at all, telling Marlene: "Those points make us go to a place where we are not welcome in each other's lives."

Marlene responded, "But why would you put me in a position where I have to make a point?"

Despite the increased tension at the baby shower, Marlene and a tearful Loren ended the conversation with a hug.

Earlier this season, Loren and Alexei entered a period of estrangement from her family after a trip to Israel. During a trip on which the couple's extended families met, Loren and Alexei spoke in detail about potentially moving from America to Israel. Her family vocally opposed this plan, even in front of Alexei's family.

The rift grew deeper when Loren's family returned to the United States and Marlene gave Loren the cold shoulder when asked to babysit. The baby shower was just the latest event that Marlene and Rebecca were snubbing.

Time will tell if their "olive branch" brushed away any of Loren and Alexei's hurt.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC.