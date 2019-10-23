90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Aladin and Laura Split: 'I Wish Her Good Luck with Future Men'

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Aladin and Laura have called it quits.

Aladin, who wed Laura, 51, in the spin-off series that follows Americans moving abroad for their partner, announced the news on his Instagram story on Tuesday when he was asked by a follower if they were still together.

“No. Definitely not,” he wrote. “But I wish her no harm and wish her good luck with her future men.”

The couple, who have a 22-year age gap, met on social media. Just three days into Laura’s trip to Qatar, Aladin, 29, proposed, and they tied the knot in Tunisia in July 2018.

During the season, the couple dealt with numerous marital issues. In one episode, they bickered after Laura pulled out a sex toy to spice up their time in the bedroom. A visibly angry Aladin quickly stormed out of the room and told his wife that he felt insulted when she gave him the sex toy.

Image zoom Laura and Aladin TLC

Image zoom Aladin Jallali/Instagram

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way‘s Laura Upsets Aladin by Showing Him a Sex Toy

During the two-part “Tell All” reunion that concluded on Monday, the couple argued over Laura deciding to leave Aladin’s home and get coffee without telling him or his family, which he called “disrespectful.”

“Why is it that you are allowed to do things, but I am not allowed to do things?” Laura questioned, to which Aladin responded “Oh my god” with a sigh.

The Qatar native told Laura that he gave her many chances, but that she doesn’t care enough to change.

“If I don’t care, why am I fighting for our marriage if I don’t care?” she asked.

“No, you don’t fight for your marriage. You fight for yourself,” he responded.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé‘s Aladin Jallali Slams Trolls Who Criticized Wife Laura’s Age and Weight

Aladin said Laura was disrespecting him and accused her of not paying rent. Laura explained that her pension has been cut and she is out of money.

“I have spent all my money on this wedding and she don’t care about me” Aladin snapped.

At the end of the reunion, Laura said that she wanted to fight for her marriage while holding back tears.

“I truly believed and trusted him,” she said. “I felt that our love was really real, but I don’t know. I just don’t know. I really thought he loved me. I really, really did.”