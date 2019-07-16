90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Aladin Jallali is coming to his wife Laura’s defense.

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, Aladin, 29, defended Laura, 51, against internet trolls, who criticized her age and weight.

“Listen ladies this is the woman I fell in love with her can put her down all you want but its just a reflection of who you are ..nasty!” he captioned a photo of Laura.



“She is my wife she is my life it doesn’t matter her age it doesn’t matter her weight she is the one I love,” the personal trainer continued.

Aladin told critics to “get over it already and try to be nice and respectful!”

“True beauty is within not in your nasty remarks about my wife,” he concluded. “Peace & love ✌.”

Currently, the newlywed couple is starring on the TLC reality series, which follows six Americans who are uprooting their lives and moving abroad to live with their significant others. Facing extreme culture shock, angry families, shocked friends and more, the couples have plenty to overcome before they can even think of tying the knot.

Laura traveled from Eustis, Florida to meet Aladin in Qatar after chatting on Facebook for eight months. Just three days into her trip, they got engaged.

In July 2018, the pair tied the knot. To celebrate their big day, Aladin shared photos to Instagram from the couple’s wedding day, when they wore coordinating, traditional wedding attire.

“My wedding day 🤵😍” he captioned the post of the newlyweds embracing in multiple shots.

RELATED: Culture Shock, Catfishing and Brand-New Babies: Meet the Cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Last week, they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

“Celebrating our one year anniversary of marriage by paper … watch the show to find out about this interesting little nugget 🤗. Love you honey bunny! @aladinjallali #tlc #90daysfiance #90daytheotherway #stilltheone #jiggyjiggy,” Laura captioned a post of the duo.

While Aladin recently hit back at critics and said that his wife’s age and weight both don’t “matter,” he pointed out that she had gained weight when she arrived in Qatar after being apart for six months.

In an E! News clip of Monday’s episode, Aladin embraced Laura with a hug and kiss after her flight.

“Don’t get us arrested,” Laura told him after he kissed her in public.

Image zoom Aladin Jallai and Laura Jallai Aladin Jallai/Instagram

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way‘s Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith Welcome Daughter Carley Rose

“I forget the rules. Everything, so I hug her, just I hug, and I give her kiss. And after, I remember I’m in Qatar,” Aladin said in a confessional interview. “This country, I can’t kiss her in the airport. Qatari law, you know? But I just don’t care, you know? What will happen? They will kick me out? It’s okay. Let’s go. We are together now.”

He later admitted in a confessional, “I haven’t seen Laura for six months now. Laura, she look a little bit different. She gain some weight, you know? It’s okay.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.