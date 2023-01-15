'90 Day' : Ed Refuses to Return Liz's Ring as He Claims 'It's Not Me' After Being Shown Receipts He Cheated

Ed said he "can't accept who [Liz] is" after breaking up with her for the 11th time

By
Published on January 15, 2023 10:01 PM
Big Ed and Liz
Photo: TLC

Ed "Big Ed" Brown's hands are clean — so he says.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After lead denied being active on dating apps during his engagement to Elizabeth "Liz" Woods, even as she pulled out receipts. In front of the tell-all group, Liz showed an apparent screenshot of Ed's active status on an Asian dating website, but he continued to maintain his innocence.

"It's not me," Ed said.

Liz showed a screenshot of Ed's alleged active status that she grabbed from a fake account, reading "two hours" ago. "Prove it that that was me," he countered. They closed the conversation with the acknowledgment that Ed's laptop would tell all — but it was left in his hotel room.

Andrei suggested that someone retrieve the laptop so the discussion could be put to rest, though it was not brought up again thereafter.

The conflict comes after Ed ended his engagement with Liz — again — during last week's tell-all episode. As their romantic drama accelerated, Ed asked Liz to return the engagement ring as cameras were rolling.

Ed's ex-fiancée Rosemarie "Rose" Vega, whom viewers know from his first appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, also revealed at the time that he'd been in contact with her during his relationship with Liz.

Upon looking at the dates of Ed's texts with Rose, Liz realized the communication occurred one day before Ed proposed to her.

Big Ed and Liz from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After
Liz Woods/Instagram

He denied the encounters until Rose shared the screenshots — in which case, Ed maintained he didn't remember the conversations. Ed later expressed some regret for how he handled the situation, but he still isn't prepared to reconcile.

"I'm not giving the ring back. Not today," Ed told cameras. "I don't know if I ever will.

In conversation with Angela Deem, he added, "I love her," of Liz. "I want to spend the rest of my life with her, but I don't know how," adding he doesn't "know how to be in a relationship."

During the episode, Ed also admitted he currently "cannot accept who [Liz] is," which makes him question their connection.

Ed and Liz's relationship has been a rollercoaster throughout the season. Early on, they had a falling out, and temporary breakup, after Ed accused Liz of secretly being a lesbian. Though she adamantly denied having any attraction toward women, Ed clung to an encounter with her co-worker, which he perceived as flirty.

Though they've since mended their connection, Ed and Liz don't live together anymore. Another off-camera breakup apparently saw Ed ask Liz to move out. They've since reunited, splitting time between Ed's house and their own space — which works well for Ed.

"When she's upset, or I'm upset, we separate. And we don't fight," he said on the series, adding that "s--- has gone down." "By us being separated, I've never felt more secure in our relationship since I've met her. I'm not jealous."

However, Liz isn't sold on the new arrangement. "It's not fair to constantly push me away and pull me back in because I am on my very, very last straw," responded Liz.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

