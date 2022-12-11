'90 Day' 's Ed and Liz Clash as He Makes Clear What Will 'Never Be OK' and Tells Her 'I Want a Wife'

When Liz was offered partner at her place of employment, Ed expressed concern that the long hours that would take away from their life together

By
Published on December 11, 2022 10:00 PM
90 day Fiancé - Ed and Liz
Photo: TLC

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods thought they'd ironed out their biggest relationship issues — until Liz was offered a promotion at work.

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz, 29, told Ed, 57, that she was offered the role of partner at the restaurant she manages. However, Ed wasn't endorsing the new job, as it meant more hours for his fiancée.

In the final moments of the episode, Liz shared the news. Ed met her with a "congratulations," though his next thoughts weren't as supportive.

"Would you have to live here to be a partner? Or no," Ed asked.

Liz responded, "I have to be here to run the restaurant."

To Ed, the news was stressful. "You just kind of dropped something on me that's pretty big." To cameras, he said he was "somewhat perplexed" by the conversation.

That's because Ed and Liz had recently discussed moving out of San Diego. "One day she's like 'we're moving,' and the next day, 'oh, no, I got offered a partnership.' It does feel sort of like she's choosing her career over us. I think it's very selfish," he said.

Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.)
AARON FELDMAN/TLC

Ed didn't hold back in telling Liz what he expects of her in their relationship. "I don't want you working 80 hours a week. That's what a partner does. It's a very big commitment, and I want a wife."

Earlier in the episode, Liz and Ed debated how they'd handle her return to work in general.

"I know Ed is nervous about me working full time because the long hours were a problem with Ed and I when we first started dating," Liz explained to cameras. "It is important to show him that — me going back to work — there's nothing to worry about."

Ed shared similar concerns to cameras. "I have to admit that Liz going back to work full time does scare me because it has led to our breakups in the past. But yet, I still want her to feel empowered and independent."

Ed admitted he likes when Liz doesn't work nights — something that's not an option given she manages a restaurant. She explained that her job means working some evenings, but Ed's opinion stayed the same. "I don't want 1 a.m. bulls—-, like midnight stuff," he told her.

"I'm not gonna understand that. I don't want you working until 1 a.m. — I'm sorry, I don't. And I'm never gonna be okay with that," he said.

Liz responded: "It's a restaurant. I can't just work days."

Ed admitted his insecurities lie in the restaurant culture. "You told me someone wanted to get a drink. I'd rather you and I have a drink on our sofa, snuggling. I want you to want that."

In last week's episode, Liz decided it was time to return to work for the sake of her family. She learned her daughter, Riley, could come back into her care after the child's father was deployed abroad. With Riley in mind, Liz has a goal of becoming self-sufficient — should her and Ed not work out.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Related Articles
Randy Fenoli Engagement . Credit: Clane Gessel Studio
'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged!: 'I Never Thought It Was Going to Happen for Me'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Steve Martin & Martin Short, Brandi Carlile Episode 1834 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and host Martin Short during the Monologue on Saturday, December 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Selena Gomez Crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short's' SNL' Opening Monologue: Watch!
Lisa Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Says Ex's 'RHOM' Hot Mic Moment 'Confirmed My Suspicions' About His New Romance
Clayton Echard Sent Susie Evans a 'Beautiful' Note
Clayton Echard Has Susie Evans' 'Respect' Thanks to a 'Beautiful' Note That Gave Her Hope They Can Be Friends
90 Day’s Sumit Shocks 63-Year-Old Wife Jenny with Admission He Wants Kids in the Future
'90 Day' : Jenny Is 'Shocked' by Sumit's Total 180 When Announces He Might Want Children in 2 Years
Ethan and Olivia Plath
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Ethan and Olivia Plath Move from Florida to Minnesota: 'Cat's Out of the Bag'
Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel Hash Out Their Differences | WWHL
Bethenny Frankel Says Andy Cohen 'Saved the Tea for the Tea Party' While Addressing Their 'Feud' on 'WWHL'
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Share New Family Photos, Road to Baby No. 3 — See the Clip!
'90 Day' 's Loren and Alexei Consider Moving to Israel — but Not If Her Family Has Anything to Say About It 
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W4dVPSIxejy2CnTROe35likJ_FpFMXjA/view?usp=share_link Hed: Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Janelle Brown Doesn't Want to Be 'Beaten Into Submission' by Husband Kody
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Doesn't Want to Be 'Beaten into Submission' by Husband Kody
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Grayson Chrisley Shares Update After 'Really Bad' Car Crash: 'The Truck Is Not Fine, but I Am'
Lisa Hochstein Rollout
'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Says Husband's Request for Divorce 'Was a Knife to the Heart'
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton
Kathy Hilton Gets Real About Family Rough Patch as Kyle Richards Confirms 'RHOBH' Is on 'Pause'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Says Janelle Is 'Betraying' Him During Time with Ex Christine: 'This Is My House'
David & Annie After the 90 Days
'90 Day Fiancé' 's David Toborowsky Plans to Become a Monk with Support of Wife Annie
90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
'90 Day' : Debbie's Doubts About Canada Grow as Colt's Wife Says She 'Gained a Son' Without His Mom Around
Ambyr Childers Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Randall Emmett for Emotional and Verbal Abuse
Randall Emmett Leaving 'Vanderpump Rules' After Lala Kent Split, Says He 'Never Wanted to Be' on Show