'90 Day' : Debbie's Doubts About Canada Grow as Colt's Wife Says She 'Gained a Son' Without His Mom Around

90 Day: Fiancé star Debbie Johnson loves her life with Tony in Canada, but the visa process may not allow her to stay

By
Published on December 5, 2022 09:00 PM
90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
Photo: TLC

Debbie Johnson has been happily living life in Canada with boyfriend Tony — but she still has some reservations about staying.

During Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Debbie confirmed she's still gladly living in The Great White North. But concerns about her Visa are on the horizon, as well as her own emotions regarding most of her life at home being in storage.

"We have to wait until February to file for permanent residence," Debbie explained. "I don't have any medical up there. All my stuff is in storage."

Tearfully, Debbie added before trailing off, "I don't want to take more of my stuff up there in case I'm not going to live there. It's also depressing because everything I own is in those lockers. 70 years of my life is in this one."

90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
TLC

It seemed things weren't necessarily peaceful at home, either. Debbie's son Colt Johnson and his wife Vanessa visited the tell-all set to discuss their estranged relationship with her. In fact, Vanessa implied Debbie's move to Canada may not have been great for her marriage — and now, she feels more like a mother than a wife.

"Three long months," Vanessa said of the time Debbie had been away.

When asked to clarify why the months felt long, Vanessa explained, "I've never experienced Colt without Debbie, and I feel like I gained a son now."

Though the rest of the 90 Day subjects laughed, Vanessa did not. She then continued in a serious tone: "He needs to be taken care of. He's very high maintenance."

colt
Colt Johnson. TLC

Next speaking to Debbie, Vanessa said, "I didn't realize how much you did do for him, and now that I'm stuck with it, I'm like 'Holy s—. You really cannot take care of yourself, can you?"

Later, Vanessa declared that her husband Colt "is 100 percent a child."

Earlier in the season, Debbie expressed concerns about moving to Canada, knowing she'd no longer be living near Colt. In past 90 Day seasons, their relationship soured when Colt brought his first wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, to live with him and his mother. The same happened with Vanessa as Colt claimed Debbie was too overbearing and involved in his life.

The estrangement was addressed during Monday's tell-all. Though Colt and Debbie seemed to somewhat patch things up during this season, Colt was vocal about why he doesn't connect with his mother in adulthood.

"I don't even call her my mother half the time," Colt told the 90 Day stars who criticized the way he speaks to Debbie. "I haven't done that in 20 years. That's how much I don't feel like I have a mother."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
'90 Day' 's Debbie Sheds Bittersweet Tears Realizing She's Moving Countries to Be with a 'Man I Barely Know'
90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
'90 Day' 's Debbie's Son Colt Fears They'll 'Never Have a Better Relationship' After She Moves to Canada
90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
'90 Day' 's Debbie Hopes Son Colt Is 'Happy for Me' as She Packs and Braces to Tell Him About Canada Move
90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
'90 Day' : Jenny Ambushes Sumit's Family with Plan to Move to U.S. Because They'll 'Never' Accept Her
90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
'90 Day' : Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVsuAgZpCTu/ savagecoltj's profile picture savagecoltj Verified @vanessaj_702 and I had a great time filming this weeks episode of #90dayfiance bares all only on @discoveryplus make sure you stay for the end 🎤 (look at that cool pillow)
'90 Day' : Colt Thinks Mom Debbie's Moving Too Fast as She Considers Moving In with 'Zero–to–Soul Mate' Tony
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim and Usman Prepare to Blend Their Families — Even After She Calls His Adoption Idea 'Crazy'
Natalie Mordovtseva, Cesar Mack
'90 Day: The Single Life' 's Natalie Tells Caesar to 'Go to Hell' for 'Insulting' Ukraine
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim Is 'Not Prepared' for Devastating Loss as Usman Shocks Her with Urgent Plea to Adopt
90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie Debates Moving to Tony’s Skull and Dragon-Covered Home: ‘Maybe He Has a Dark Side’
'90 Day' 's Debbie Jokes Tony 'Could Be a Psycho,' Asks 'What I've Gotten Myself Into' on Canada Trip
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela and Michael
'90 Day' 's Michael Tells Angela 'We Are Done' After She Prioritizes 'Crush' Billy over Their Marriage
90 Day: Angela Surprises Michael by Admitting She's Considering a Trip to Canada to See a 'Crush'
'90 Day' : Angela Surprises Michael by Admitting She's Considering a Trip to Canada to See a 'Crush'
90 Day Fiance's Mike and Natalie
'90 Day' : After Mike's Mom Gets Heated with Natalie, He Rejects Her Plea to Reunite and Sends Her Packing
Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco
'90 Day' : Tiffany and Ronald Tip-Toe Around Reconciling as She Fears 'Trying Again and Failing'
90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie Debates Moving to Tony’s Skull and Dragon-Covered Home: ‘Maybe He Has a Dark Side’
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Debbie Debates Moving to Tony's Skull- and Dragon-Covered Home: 'He Has a Dark Side'
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PebFy4LyRV4iGbCquuB9rlGpeiWXECdG/view hed: '90 Day': Natalie Says Ex Michael Will 'Never Meet Anyone Like Me' After He Balks at Getting Back Together
'90 Day' : Natalie Says Ex Michael Will 'Never Meet Anyone Like Me' After He Balks at Getting Back Together