'90 Day' : Debbie's Doubts About Canada Grow as Colt's Wife Says She 'Gained a Son' Without His Mom Around

Debbie Johnson has been happily living life in Canada with boyfriend Tony — but she still has some reservations about staying.

During Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Debbie confirmed she's still gladly living in The Great White North. But concerns about her Visa are on the horizon, as well as her own emotions regarding most of her life at home being in storage.

"We have to wait until February to file for permanent residence," Debbie explained. "I don't have any medical up there. All my stuff is in storage."

Tearfully, Debbie added before trailing off, "I don't want to take more of my stuff up there in case I'm not going to live there. It's also depressing because everything I own is in those lockers. 70 years of my life is in this one."

TLC

It seemed things weren't necessarily peaceful at home, either. Debbie's son Colt Johnson and his wife Vanessa visited the tell-all set to discuss their estranged relationship with her. In fact, Vanessa implied Debbie's move to Canada may not have been great for her marriage — and now, she feels more like a mother than a wife.

"Three long months," Vanessa said of the time Debbie had been away.

When asked to clarify why the months felt long, Vanessa explained, "I've never experienced Colt without Debbie, and I feel like I gained a son now."

Though the rest of the 90 Day subjects laughed, Vanessa did not. She then continued in a serious tone: "He needs to be taken care of. He's very high maintenance."

Colt Johnson. TLC

Next speaking to Debbie, Vanessa said, "I didn't realize how much you did do for him, and now that I'm stuck with it, I'm like 'Holy s—. You really cannot take care of yourself, can you?"

Later, Vanessa declared that her husband Colt "is 100 percent a child."

Earlier in the season, Debbie expressed concerns about moving to Canada, knowing she'd no longer be living near Colt. In past 90 Day seasons, their relationship soured when Colt brought his first wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, to live with him and his mother. The same happened with Vanessa as Colt claimed Debbie was too overbearing and involved in his life.

The estrangement was addressed during Monday's tell-all. Though Colt and Debbie seemed to somewhat patch things up during this season, Colt was vocal about why he doesn't connect with his mother in adulthood.

"I don't even call her my mother half the time," Colt told the 90 Day stars who criticized the way he speaks to Debbie. "I haven't done that in 20 years. That's how much I don't feel like I have a mother."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.