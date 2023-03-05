'90 Day' : Daniele Calls Yohan a 'Liar,' Says Marriage 'Isn't What I Want' After Learning of His Ex's Abortion

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way marriage may be over after a blowout argument had Daniele telling Yohan, "I want you to be a different person"

By
Published on March 5, 2023 10:01 PM
Daniele and Yohan, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
Photo: TLC

Daniele and Yohan's marriage is on the rocks.

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the Love In Paradise alums faced one of their biggest arguments yet, regarding one of Yohan's past relationships.

While out with a friend, Daniele learned that Yohan's ex had aborted their child — something Daniele said she believed to be a miscarriage. The difference struck a chord with her — not because she's opposed to abortion, but because it made her feel like Yohan had lied about his history.

"You did not say that they terminated the pregnancy," she said in English, allowing the production team to translate for Yohan. "Those are two different things. Neither of them make me upset or angry with you. What makes me angry with you is the fact that you lied about it."

Daniele & Yohan 90 Day Fiance
Yohan Geronimo/Instagram

All the while, Daniele was worried about her own fertility. She revealed a doctor told her she has a 5% chance of natural conception. However, years-younger Yohan was not concerned because he had a gut feeling it would happen when the time was right.

Leaving the baby talk at the dinner table, Daniele and Yohan argued about his lack of transparency. Daniele told Yohan their marriage "isn't the kind of relationship I want" after she claimed he left his ex's abortion out of past conversations.

Yohan, however, thought he'd told Daniele the full story — and didn't rebut her comments much. "She says I didn't tell her anything. It makes me want to send the relationship to hell when I tell her something and she doesn't believe it," Yohan told cameras in Spanish. "I will just say f— it, it's over."

The end of the episode showed their marriage in shambles, as Daniele said she may never be able to trust Yohan again. "If you don't trust me, that's your problem," Yohan told her.

When Yohan asked Daniele what she wants from the relationship, she responded bluntly. "I want you to be a different person."

"Let's end this then," he replied.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

