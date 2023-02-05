'90 Day' : Daniele and Yohan Clash Over Her 'Disgust' He Doesn't Refrigerate Meat at His Butcher Shop

Yohan Geronimo's fledgling butcher shop is coming between him and his wife Daniele Gates on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Sunday's episode of the TLC series, Daniele, 42, visited her husband's butcher shop in the Dominican Republic for the first time.

"A few months after Yohan and I got married, he told me he opened up a butcher shop. I'm really excited to see his butcher shop because I'm so proud of him. He can do anything he wants," she shared. "He's 6 foot 7 and has really big hands. He can cut up some meat, sure why not?"

She added, "I'm willing to help him in any way that I can as long as I don't have to deal with any of the meat."

TLC

However, upon entering the butcher shop, Daniele was shocked to see meat laying out on the counters and attracting flies while Yohan, 32, shared his excitement for arrival saying, "We've arrived, my love, this is my business, our business."

Daniele wasted no time asking why the meat was kept outside and he replied, "So that people can see the meat." She responded, "But it needs to be cold."

Despite the meat being out on the counter, he insisted, "It's cold, it's refrigerated."

In a confessional, she admitted was "really torn," adding, "I don't want to be like, 'What the f— is this?' but I'm also like, 'What the f— is this?'"

She then pointed out a pile of meat and said, "That can't be good. There's bugs. How do you eat food with bugs on it?"

TLC

The couple continued to argue over the refrigeration of the meat; however, Yohan insisted the shop's practices were normal in the Dominican Republic.

"Flies. Every butcher shop has flies because of the meat," he said as the former New York City resident replied, "In my country, they're not outside unrefrigerated."

"Listen, here — we're not in your country. Here, meat is sold this way," he added.

Yohan admitted he was upset by reaction in a confessional, sharing, "Her expression of disgust, I wasn't expecting that. I thought she would support me and tell me, 'My love, I'm proud. I feel good for your accomplishment,' but no. It was the complete opposite."

TLC

Daniele was not only concerned about the meat, but the way in which her husband was running the business.

"Yohan is really upset by my reaction but I'm not sure he knows how to manage a business," she admitted. "I can't believe this is how everybody buys meat, like even rich people, like everybody buys their meat this way. It's just like sitting out unrefrigerated with flies on it. That doesn't make sense."

She offered to help him to set up finances of the business, saying, "I want to help you because I have software… to explain it easier, you can put all of this in a computer and understand how much money you are making and how much money you're spending so you can see if this business makes sense. I don't know how to say that in Spanish but this doesn't make sense to me."

TLC

Daniele revealed that his business plans leaves her with questions about his ability to pay for their future plans.

"It is extremely frustrating that he's trying to run a business without understanding how much is coming in and how much is going out," she said. "You know, one of the things I wanted was for him to open a business so that he could make more money and it seems like he is now taking all of the money from the job he already had to buy for this business and so like, how is he going to pay for an apartment? How is he going to pay for food? How are we going to have a baby?"

She added, "I'm afraid for the day where he's like, 'Yeah, by the way, I can't pay all of this because I don't make enough money so I need you to give me money because that's not going to be an option."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.