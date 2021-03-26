90 Day Bares All Sneak Peek: Chelsea Opens Up About Her Sexuality 5 Years After Split from Yamir

90 Day Fiancé alums Chelsea and Yamir are coming together again, five years after their relationship ended in a divorce.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of 90 Day Bares All, Chelsea opens up about her sexuality and the role it played in her romance with — and eventual split from — Yamir.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yamir and I had had a conversation early on when we were dating about the fact that I identity as being bisexual, and so that was something he knew from the beginning if I remember correctly," the Illinois native explains. "But it wasn't something we had a lot of conversations about because I mean, we're together. How much are we going to talk about that, right?"

"It's just part of who I am, it's not a daily occurrence in conversation. So that wasn't really what initiated the separation, but it was definitely part of my journey," she adds in the clip.

90 Day Fiance Image zoom Credit: TLC (2)

Yamir, who is from Managua, Nicaragua, then says that his friends suspected Chelsea was bisexual even before he knew.

"The first time when I was with Gabriel, my ex-manager, and Luis, I showed them a picture, 'Hey, this is my new girlfriend, I am dating that beautiful girl,'" he recalls. "And they see the picture and [say], 'I want to tell you something, bro, she's bi.'"

Yamir shares that he didn't have much "experience" with different sexualities, especially because he says it's not often talked about in his Latin American culture.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You feel that many people in your community aren't as accepting of different lifestyles?" host Shaun Robinson asks.

"Yeah, or maybe they don't think about it," he replies, as Chelsea adds, "It's just not normalized enough."

When Robinson asks if the divorce gave Chelsea a chance to explore her sexuality further, she confirms that it did.

"Yeah, so I think I'm at that point actually after our separation and divorce, I more so identify with the term pansexual, which is just a bit more inclusive of all people — including like, genderqueer folks, or non-binary, and so it's just not so binary in the sense of men and women," she explains.

"I dated, I got to meet people in the community and it was hard because that was the first time putting myself into the LGBTQ+ community," she continues. "I felt like a 'baby gay,' is what they say, at the age of like, 26 — that was my starting point."