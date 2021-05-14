Liz confronts Big Ed in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All

90 Day Bares All: Liz Recalls Big Ed Taking a Trip to Vegas Days After Their Split — 'You Hurt Me'

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed is being confronted about his split from recent flame Liz.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All, Liz opens up about her relationship with Ed, which was documented on another spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life.

"At one point I felt like if I didn't go at his pace, I was gonna lose him," Liz says. "That he wouldn't want me anymore, so I would cave in and go at his speed."

Growing emotional, Liz reveals that Ed "would tell me all the time that it wouldn't work out between us, and it scared me that I would lose him." She adds: "I didn't want to lose him and I still lost him."

After confirming that he had told Liz they weren't going to work out as a couple, Ed says, "Liz, I never — I mean, you knocked me off my world, man."

90 Day Bares All Liz and Big Ed Credit: Discovery +

"You shut me out," she fires back.

"I don't want to get hurt," he tries to explain, as she tells him, "I got hurt. You hurt me."

Breaking down, Liz continues, "You completely left me and you promised me you wouldn't leave me. This month has been hell."

She then brings up the fact that Ed took a trip to Las Vegas right after things ended between them.

"You blocked me and went to Vegas," she says, "and ranted about your sugar babies."

"I didn't expect to be dumped and then him be out in Vegas living the life," she tells host Shaun Robinson, before a photo of Ed flanked by two women at a restaurant table is shown.

According to Liz, Ed's time in Vegas came "like, two days" after the couple's split.