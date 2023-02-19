'90 Day' : Crystal-Loving 67-Year-Old Debbie Defends Love for 24-Year-Old Osama as Son Says It 'Makes Me Sick'

Debbie met Osama through social media — and her son has 'many fears' about the relationship

By
February 19, 2023
Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way just introduced yet another relationship with a massive age gap — and not everyone is on board.

On Sunday night, viewers met Debbie — a 67-year-old American woman moving to Morocco for her 24-year-old love, Osama. However, she doesn't have the full support of her family behind her.

Despite Debbie's confidence in her relationship with Osama, her adult son has been vocal about his hesitations. Julien — who is a police officer — reminded his mom that Osama could be scamming her during a tense conversation. He told cameras it "made me sick to my stomach" when he learned his mother was dating someone 43 years younger.

"This guy's young. He lives in a third-world country. He has no job. This is 100 percent a catfish," Julien told his mom. Debbie denied Osama had any interest in her money and continued to disagree with her son.

"In all this time, he has never asked for money," Debbie argued. But Julien responded, "Not yet."

"My mom has always been such an outgoing, friendly, loving character," he told cameras. "She's a free spirit. She's not going with eyes open. I think there's something sinister behind this. There's many fears as a loving son that I have for her."

While Debbie is well on her way abroad — even without the support of Julien — the episode focused on her life at home and showed off the quirks that make Debbie unique.

Cameras toured Debbie's house as she showed off her fossil and crystal-loving lifestyle. She called herself "eccentric" — and explained that she sells semi-precious gemstone jewelry for a living.

Debbie also dabbles in the arts — calling painting her "friend." "It never lets me down," she said. Tearfully, she recounted time spent alone after two marriages. "For 12 years I sat behind closed doors. I swore off men. Until I met Osama."

Art is how Debbie connected with her now-fiancé Osama. On social media, she followed his life as an artist and poet. When he slid into her DMs a few times, Debbie was hooked. "All of a sudden, he's like a tree that takes root in your heart," Debbie said.

Shortly after connecting online, Debbie flew to Morocco to meet Osama. At first, she told him they couldn't have a romantic relationship because of their age gap. However, she said: "He made me see that it wasn't about the age and circumstances. It's about a deeper level of connectivity."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

