9-1-1 Stars Speak Out Against Ryan Guzman's Defense of Racial Slurs: 'Absolutely No Excuse'

Ryan Guzman issued an apology on Monday saying that he "misspoke," as more costars spoke out about the controversy

Several 9-1-1 actors are not condoning their costar's defense of using racial slurs, as Ryan Guzman apologizes for his comments.

Earlier this month, Guzman's fiancée Chrysti Ane faced backlash after some of her previous tweets resurfaced, in which she used the N-word. On Sunday, Ane issued a statement, apologizing for the usage back in 2011, saying that she "didn't fully comprehend the WEIGHT of the word" at the time.

Guzman, 32 — who shares son Mateo Lopes, 16 months, with Ane — then came under fire when he tried to rationalize using racial slurs. According to TV Line, the Pretty Little Liars alumnus spoke on the controversy via an Instagram Live session, in which he said he and acquaintances “call each other slurs all the time.”

"I have plenty of friends — black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time; we call each other slurs all the time," Guzman said, per the outlet. "We don’t get butthurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down."

He continued: "So what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all."

On Sunday night, he tweeted that he's "done with defending myself or my family to people who are as quick to judge as they are to condemn." He shared a link of ways to help Black Lives Matter, adding, "Let me get back to the real topic and help out any way I can to the black community."

Reps for Guzman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Oliver Stark spoke out about his costar's comments on Sunday night, tweeting that there's "absolutely no excuse" for using slurs. On 9-1-1, Stark, 28, plays Evan "Buck" Buckley, and Guzman plays Eddie Diaz.

"I can tell you that my opinion is there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the n word. It belongs to the Black community only and I absolutely don’t agree with it being used by anyone else under any circumstances," Stark tweeted.

Rockmond Dunbar, who plays Michael Grant on the series, echoed Stark's tweet, writing: "As a black man this should go without saying but just to make sure people in the back understand when I say this with my whole chest: I don’t condone the s---. I don’t like the s---. And I’ve never been one to allow the word to be used around me by any non-black person."

"And any alleged ‘black people’ that are co-signing their non-black friends to refer to them in that way need their entire asses checked. Too much history, too much pain. Past and present," added Dunbar. "S--- is utterly unacceptable."

Another 9-1-1 castmate, Aisha Hinds, who plays Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, tweeted that it was "indefensible."

"How I FEEL daily is a perpetual state of GRIEF. There’s sadly no version of this indefensible discourse that doesn’t exacerbate that grief," she wrote. "There’s legions of learned behaviors that need to be named and neutured so we don’t continue to give life to them. May we know & DO BETTER."

In an Instagram video on Monday, Guzman addressed his controversial comments, saying that when he used slurs, it came from "an angry place, I couldn't think straight, and I misspoke." He captioned the post: "Try, fail, learn, and grow. My purpose is to continue to help/support my black brothers and sisters in this time of need. All love."

Guzman said he doesn't mean to "bring anybody down" but said joking among friends is okay in his mind. The actor added that Ane has apologized and grown from the controversy.

"We don't use that word in our household. That's not our word," he said. "... I will continue to grow and continue to help out the community."