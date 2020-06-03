"I know my thoughtless words and actions have hurt people and I apologize," the actor said

9-1-1 's Ryan Guzman Apologizes Again for Defending Use of Racial Slurs: 'I Am Educating Myself'

Ryan Guzman has issued a second, more formal apology for defending his and his fiancée's use of racial slurs.

In a statement posted on Instagram Wednesday, the 9-1-1 star wrote, "I know my thoughtless words and actions have hurt people and I apologize. I am truly sorry, hold myself accountable and take full responsibility for my defensiveness and ignorance."

"I support the Black Community with my whole heart and I am educating myself and listening with an open heart and mind," he continued. "I promise to use this experience to learn and grow and make real change. All Love, Ryan Guzman."

The controversy arose last week, when Guzman's fiancée Chrysti Ane drew backlash for using the N-word in some of her resurfaced 2011 tweets. Ane issued a statement apologizing, saying that she "didn't fully comprehend the WEIGHT of the word" at the time.

On Sunday, Guzman, 32 — who shares son Mateo Lopes, 16 months, with Ane — went live on Instagram and defended the use of racial slurs. According to TV Line, the former Pretty Little Liars star said he and acquaintances "call each other slurs all the time."

"I have plenty of friends — black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other's races all the time; we call each other slurs all the time," Guzman reportedly said. "We don't get butthurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down."

"So what are y'all trying to get at? You're trying to prove that somebody that's not racist is racist?" he continued. "Nah. You don't have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all."

Several of Guzman's 9-1-1 costars, including Oliver Stark, Rockmond Dunbar and Aisha Hinds, condemned him for the remarks.

"As a black man this should go without saying but just to make sure people in the back understand when I say this with my whole chest: I don't condone the s---. I don't like the s---," Dunbar tweeted. "And I've never been one to allow the word to be used around me by any non-black person."

"And any alleged 'black people' that are co-signing their non-black friends to refer to them in that way need their entire a--es checked. Too much history, too much pain. Past and present," he added. "S--- is utterly unacceptable."

On Monday, Guzman addressed the controversy in an Instagram video that he captioned: "Try, fail, learn, and grow. My purpose is to continue to help/support my black brothers and sisters in this time of need. All love."

In the video, Guzman said he "misspoke" in his original Instagram Live, and that he and Ane "don't use that word in our household."

"I do not condone the use of the N-word by any non-black person," he said. "That includes all Latinos. That's not our word."