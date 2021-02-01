The first-ever 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover event debuts Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox

9-1-1 and Lone Star's First Crossover Moment Is Here: See Eddie Team Up with the 126

It was only ever a matter of time before the firefighters from Station 118 on 9-1-1 headed from Los Angeles to Texas to lend a hand to Station 126 on 9-1-1: Lone Star. And now, that time is upon us.

While the good firefighters of Austin managed just fine as they dealt with a volcano erupting in Austin, the disaster that brings them together for the first time is a massive, out-of-control wildfire.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from the first crossover event of Fox's Ryan Murphy-created procedural, above, Captain Strand (Rob Lowe) is trying to figure out how to rescue a group of kids and their counselor trapped in the hills. When Judd (Jim Parrack) suggests they'd be easy enough to reach with ATVs, Paul (Brian Michael Smith) and Marjan (Natacha Karam) quickly volunteer to join him.

"Alright, eight-man team," Strand says. "Take a medic: You don't know what you're going to find up there."

Enter Eddie (Ryan Guzman) from L.A., smoothly joining the conversation with a cup of coffee in hand.

"I'm a medic," he says. "Eddie Diaz with the 118, Los Angeles."

"You a paramedic?" Marjan asks.

"Firefighter," he responds. "I was a medic in the Army and on more than a few missions that looked a lot like this."

"What you waitin' for, Hollywood?" Judd asks, before giving more marching orders.

But before the 118 heads to Texas, they'll have to get through some of their typical unusual calls. And one, as seen in the exclusive clip below, involves a girlfriend taking advantage of having the password to monitor her boyfriend's smart home.

"A man has been injured," the woman tells Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) upon calling 911. "My boyfriend fell in the shower. I think he hit his head."

After several more questions, the woman reveals she's not in the house — and was watching him through his smart home video feed.

When the 118 arrives and rings the doorbell, Buck (Oliver Stark) notes that "dispatch said the patient was unconscious."

Thankfully, the smart home recognized their faces and opened the door, even saying, "Welcome, Los Angeles Fire Department."