9-1-1: Lone Star Casts Rob Lowe's Real-Life Brother Chad to Play His Sibling on the Show

9-1-1: Lone Star is keeping it in the family.

The Fox hit has cast star Rob Lowe's real-life brother Chad Lowe to play his on-screen brother on the May 2 episode, TV Line reports.

Chad will play Captain Owen Strand's estranged sibling in the upcoming episode, per the episode's official logline. "Owen travels to Los Angeles to confront his estranged father and some painful childhood memories," the description reads.

The episode will also feature Robert Pine (CHiPs) starring as Owen's father.

This will be the first time Chad will appear on the show, though he previously directed two episodes.

It will also not be the first time the two brothers have worked together as Chad has directed his brother in episodes of Fox's The Grinder and ABC's Brothers & Sisters, according to TV Line.

The series, which is in its third season, follows the members of Station 126 in Austin, Texas specifically Owen Strand who moved to the city to help rebuild the station in the wake of tragedy. Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11.