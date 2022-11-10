'9-1-1: Lone Star' 's Brian Michael Smith Teases 'a Lot of Heat' for Strickland in Season 4

And Julian Works shares his hopes for Mateo and Nancy's future — all in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue

By
Breanne L. Heldman
Published on November 10, 2022 01:00 PM

The new season of 9-1-1: Lone Star is going to be hot. And not just because it features two of the show's fictional firefighters who are appearing in this year's PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive issue.

"It's a lot of heat in every way that you can imagine," teases Brian Michael Smith, who plays Paul Strickland on the hit Fox series.

Julian Works, who plays Mateo Chavez, adds: "The explosions get bigger, there's going to be some passion, going to be some romance."

That romance may include the first love interest for Paul — who is trans, as is Smith — something many fans have been hoping for.

2022 SMA Sexiest Firefighters

"They really want to give the people what they want," says Smith of the writers. "We're for the people and we have heard the people. I'm excited about what the people are going to get for this season."

In addition to romance, Smith is looking forward to seeing new facets to Paul's life and personality.

SMA Firefighters of the year
Doug Inglish

"Paul faced a lot of personal challenges in season 3. That was really cool to explore, so I'm looking forward to season 4 of exploring different sides of him that we didn't get a chance to really see before," he says. "Especially when it comes to how he's grown."

Mateo, meanwhile, will be continuing to explore his relationship with paramedic Nancy Gillian (Brianna Baker) beyond their charged moments over coffee in the firehouse.

"I think Mateo at this point wants Nancy to be his baby mama," Works says with a laugh. "Me and Brianna, we have such good chemistry, and that shows with Mateo and Nancy on screen. And I think it's so cool because it's so different from your average couple. And it's like Mateo lives it up for Short King Spring and Brianna lives it up for the tall, sexy woman. So it's a good combination of both and I hope that we continue to explore that relationship."

SMA Firefighters of the year
Doug Inglish

He continues, "I think the sexiest thing at this point would be to show that he's a man now and maybe wine and dine her. Take her out on a real date in front of people because that's what he was kind of insecure about doing because she's so much taller. ... I think that would be cool to see us go on a nice romantic date."

9-1-1: Lone Star returns Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

