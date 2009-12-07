’80s Heartthrob Andrew McCarthy to Direct Gossip Girl

Andrew McCarthy, the star of some of the most iconic teen movies of the ’80s (Pretty in Pink, Less Than Zero), is getting back to his roots by taking on the CW’s sexy drama, Gossip Girl.

McCarthy, who will direct an episode set to air in the spring, says the show’s young stars are different than the ones who came to be known as the Brat Pack. “They are much more savvy than we were,” McCarthy tells PEOPLE of Gossip Girl‘s cast. “We were just a bunch of dumb kids running around.”

And while his experience in teen angst didn’t include threesomes or affairs with politicians, McCarthy, a Gossip Girl fan, is excited to get behind the camera to direct the steamy show. “We have a nice episode, all sorts of juicy little things happen — the normal Gossip Girl juicy things,” McCarthy tells PEOPLE of the episode he directs. So what exactly qualifies as “juicy” in the world of Gossip Girl?

“I can’t give you much,” says a tight-lipped McCarthy. “Except, there is a 9 1/2 Weeks kind of thing going on in one story line,” he says, referring to the 1986 drama starring Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger that chronicled an erotic affair between an art gallery assistant (played by Basinger) and a wealthy business man (played by Rourke).

McCarthy’s episode isn’t scheduled to air until 2010, so until then all we can do is guess. Could Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) be continuing her affair with Trip Vanderbilt (Aaron Tveit)? Only time will tell! –Andrea DeSimoneStephen Lovekin/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty