7th Heaven Child Star Lorenzo Brino Dies at 21 Following Car Collision

Image zoom Lorenzo Brino Lorenzo Brino/Twitter

Lorenzo Brino, who played Sam Camden on 7th Heaven, has died. He was 21.

Brino died following an accident that took place in California on March 9 shortly after 3:00 a.m., according to a press release from the San Bernardino Coroner’s Office.

While driving, he lost control of his vehicle and “collided with a utility pole,” according to the press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision is being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team.

Brino was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to TMZ, which first reported his death.

Brino and his brother played twins David and Sam, the youngest children of Annie and Eric Camden on the series, from 1999 to 2007.

Image zoom Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino in 7th Heaven Spelling Prod./Courtesy Everett Collection

In a tribute shared online just days after Brino’s death, he was remembered as a “beautiful soul” by a friend.

“From September 21st-March 9th 2020 we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives,” his friend wrote alongside a YouTube video filled with clips of the pair working out. “The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother.”

“To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas,” his aunt said in another tribute, according to TMZ. “You got a big job up there.”

Image zoom Lorenzo Brino with David Gallagher and Adam LaVorgna © Spelling Prod./Courtesy Everett Collection

When Nikolas and Lorenzo first joined the show, they traded off-screen time with their two fellow quadruplet brothers, before eventually taking on the roles themselves, Entertainment Weekly previously reported.

7th Heaven is the only credit listed for both brothers, according to IMDB.