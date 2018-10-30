We're Off to See the Wizard! 7 Little Johnstons Family Unveils Wizard of Oz Halloween Costumes

The 7 Little Johnstons family is not in Kansas anymore.

Amber and Trent Johnston and their children Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Alex and Emma drew inspiration from The Wizard of Oz for their colorful Halloween costumes.

Each family member took on a different role — including Dorothy in her blue gingham dress, the cowardly lion with an adorable mane, the tinman with his own special heart, the scarecrow with cute patches, Glinda with a regal wand, the Wicked Witch of the West in green face paint and the titular wizard in a top hat.

The family even decked out the lawn with a decorative house plopped on the Wicked Witch of the East’s feet, a yellow brick road and the emerald gates of Oz.

In the season premiere of the TLC show, the family moves to a new house. Meanwhile, Elizabeth goes through a breakup, Jonah graduates from high school, Emma begins cheerleading, Alex gives vlogging a try and Amber and Trent ring in their 20th anniversary.

“We tell our kids, ‘You’re just like everyone else,’” Amber told PEOPLE in 2017. ”‘You can do things, you can go places and you can be whoever you want to be.’”

“I grew up in an all-little-people family,” Trent added. “[But] we didn’t have a ‘Woe is me’ attitude. My parents raised us just like every other parent would raise their child.”

Season 4 of 7 Little Johnstons premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.