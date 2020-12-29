7 Little Johnstons returns on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC

7 Little Johnstons Stars Amber and Trent Take a Pole Dancing Class to Spice Up Their Marriage

Amber and Trent Johnston are spicing up their marriage!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season premiere of 7 Little Johnstons, Amber and Trent sign up for a pole dancing class as they try to keep their love life feeling new and exciting after 20 plus years of marriage.

But before trying out some new moves, Amber admits that she's worried about how the couple will navigate the class due to their size.

"There is reservation of how much we will be able to do," she says in the clip. "We don't have long legs and legs are needed. We don't have super long arms."

"Can I spin four times around the pole? Probably not. Can I get one good whirl? I hope so, maybe," Trent adds.

But they quickly learn that they can keep up, and are shown laughing and bonding with one another throughout the class.

"I really think I'm earning some cool husband points here that's gonna really, you know, pay off one day when I want to buy something really big and expensive," Trent says with a laugh.

7 Little Johnstons is returning to TLC on Tuesday night and will continue to follow the world's largest-known little family, who live with a rare genetic condition called achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

The new episodes will follow Trent and Amber as they adjust to having all five of their children — daughters Anna, Elizabeth and Emma and sons Jonah and Alex — back under the same roof amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And, along with their pole dancing class, Trent and Amber also begin to see an intimacy coach to help strengthen their relationship even more.

Also this season, Amber is preparing to return to work full-time as a teacher — and anticipates that her height will be a topic of discussion amongst the students. "I figure the first week of school is to educate [the kids about] why I am little," she said in a teaser for the new season.

As for the kids, Elizabeth is balancing college courses and her relationship with boyfriend Brice, Anna is adjusting to moving home from college due to the pandemic, Alex and Emma are preparing to enter high school and Jonah is feuding with the rest of his family amid his romance with his long-distance girlfriend, Ashley.

After each episode, viewers can get a behind-the-scenes look with the new digital original series Inside the Episodes, in which the Johnstons dish on all of the moments the cameras didn't capture.