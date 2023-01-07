50 Cent Says He's Working on '8 Mile' TV Show with Eminem: It's 'in Motion'

50 Cent says he is turning the 2002 film 8 Mile into a TV show.

The rapper announced during his Friday appearance on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel that the film, a semi-autographical take on Eminem's life, has a television show that is "in motion."

"I'm gonna bring his 8 Mile to television," he revealed, adding that Eminem, 50, is on board to assist with the show's production.

"It's gonna be big. I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100," the 47-year-old rapper said after being asked about the show. "I think it should be there for his legacy because it's important to me that they understand it."

According to the rapper, the project will provide a "backstory" to the film and show Eminem's younger years. He also expressed a desire for the show to share Eminem's story with a new audience.

The film's story was last revisited in 2020 when Eminem, who won Best Original Song at the 2003 Academy Awards for "Lose Yourself" from the film's soundtrack, appeared at the 2020 Academy Awards to perform the anthem. The appearance came after Eminem missed the award ceremony where he took home the win.

Most nominees tend to perform their songs on the stage, but Eminem skipped the 2003 ceremony altogether. Instead, the Detroit rapper was dozing at his home in Michigan with the TV tuned to cartoons for his daughter, Hailie, the Detroit Free Press reported at the time.

The rapper had earlier decided to sit out the swank ceremony, deciding it "wasn't his sort of gig," the paper noted. As a result, Barbra Streisand wound up presenting the golden statuette for "Lose Yourself" to co-writer Luis Resto.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @theacademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," Eminem wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of Resto accepting the award without him.

Last October, he commemorated the song and additional music from the film in a re-release of the film's original soundtrack in honor of 8 Mile's 20th anniversary.

" 'I'm still standing here screaming "f*** the Free World."' #8Mile 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of the soundtrack drops on streaming Friday!" he wrote alongside the announcement of the re-release with snippets from the film.