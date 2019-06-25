50 Cent Announces Power Will Not End After Season 6: 'I Changed My Mind'

Just kidding!

A little over a month after Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson confirmed his hit crime drama Power was coming to an end, the rapper “changed his mind” and announced that the upcoming sixth season will not be the last.

50 Cent, who stars in and executive produces the show, announced the news on Instagram Tuesday.

“I changed my mind POWER is not going to be over after season 6,” he wrote. “This s— is [too] good.”

Starz, the network behind Power, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The highly-anticipated 15-episode season 6 will feature 50 Cent’s directorial debut and will also see the return of Emmy award-winning director Anthony Hemingway, who directed the show’s first two episodes back in 2014.

In May, 50 Cent bid an emotional farewell to the series.

“The last 5 seasons of Power have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand,” he said in a statement. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

However, the rapper, 43, did add that he was involved in four spinoffs from the series.

“I have 4 spinoff shows coming so don’t trip,” he revealed on Instagram.

The sixth season of Power premieres Aug. 25 on Starz.