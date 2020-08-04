50 Cent's Power Sequel, Power Book II: Ghost, Sets September Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer

Ghost is dead, but Power lives on.

On Monday, Starz released the official key art and trailer for the new 10-episode original series, Power Book II: Ghost, the first of four planned spin-offs for rapper 50 Cent's hit crime drama.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Power Book II: Ghost, which premieres Sep. 6, picks up shortly after the events of Power's series finale, when it was revealed that Ghost's (Omari Hardwick) own son Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) was behind his murder, only for his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) to end up taking the fall. As she faces charges for the murder her son committed, Tariq is forced to split his time between the Ivy League university he's attending to earn his inheritance and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean (Cliff "Method Man" Smith), the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson).

With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige) and figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

Image zoom STARZ

"The Power universe just keeps getting bigger and better and Power Book II: Ghost is getting ready to raise the bar again," said executive producer 50 Cent in a statement. "We can't wait for the fans to see what is in store for all of the characters they know and those they are about to meet. I have told you before, Power never ends…we are just getting started."

Added showrunner and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp, "We are thrilled to bring the fans the next chapter of Power with Book II: Ghost. We know they have been waiting too long to rejoin Tasha, Tariq, and other favorite characters as we push into the next phase of their journey. Power Book II: Ghost throws the fans right back into the action from the start, picking up with Tariq and Tasha 72 hours after the events of Power 615 — and once the ride begins it won't slow down. We are excited for the audience to meet a host of new characters, including powerful allies like Method Man's Davis MacLean and potential foes like Mary J. Blige's Monet Tejada. Tariq navigates the criminal world and the academic world without ever taking his eyes off the prize: his mother's freedom."

The cast also includes Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin, Melanie Liburd Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, and LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada.

Leading into premiere weekend, Starz will also air a Power season 6 marathon on Sep. 5 with the first 10 episodes running back-to-back. The marathon continues on Sep. 6, starting with a replay of episode 10 and followed by the final five episodes.