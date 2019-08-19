50 Cent Says He Doesn't Regret His Feud with Randall Emmett and Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent

50 Cent has ended his feud with Randall Emmett behind … sort of.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday alongside model Kate Upton, the rapper (real name Curtis Jackson) said he didn’t regret calling out his Power co-producer Randall Emmett on social media in April for allegedly owing him $1 million from six years ago.

“I got me paid right away,” 50 Cent, 44, told Cohen. A rep for 50 confirmed this to PEOPLE back in May, saying in a statement, “Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson AKA Fofty has confirmed that the 1 million dollars debt owed has been paid in full.”

Cohen, 51, also asked 50 about his new nickname “Fofty,” which came after Emmett, 48, misspelled his name by writing, “I’m sorry fofty” in a text exchange the rapper posted to Instagram. (Cohen and Upton, 27, also reenacted the text exchanges in a “Clubhouse Playhouse” segment.)

Image zoom Lala Kent, 50 Cent and Randall Emmett. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Manny Carabel/Getty

“He was speeding, he’s going fast,” 50 Cent said of the nickname’s origins, adding that it became “a whole new thing.”

In the heat of the feud, 50 brought Emmett’s actress fiancé Lala Kent into things, posting a clip from Vanderpump Rules in which she discussed going out with Emmett after he auditioned her for his movie The Row.

“I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable,” Kent, 29, explained to costar Stassi Schroeder in the clip, and added, “The first night we banged, I got a car the next day.”

When Cohen asked 50 Cent of the couple, he replied, “I don’t have a problem with them.” However, he said he doesn’t plan to attend their April 2020 wedding.

After finding clips of Kent on Vanderpump Rules, though, 50 did check out more of the series.

“The show is interesting, very interesting to me,” he said. “Since then, I’ve watched … and it was ill, like [Kent] was telling the whole truth. I was like, Why would you tell the truth?”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.