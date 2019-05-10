50 Cent Confirms Power Will End After Season 6 — But Promises 'Spinoff Shows'

The hit crime drama Power will not be returning for a seventh season, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson announced on Instagram, Thursday.

The rapper, who stars in and executive produces the show, told fans of the Starz series that the 15-episode sixth season will, in fact, be the last. However, Jackson did add that he’s involved with four spinoffs from the series.

Season 6 will feature 50 Cent’s directorial debut, and will also see the return of Emmy award-winning director Anthony Hemingway, who directed the show’s first two episodes back in 2014.

“The last 5 seasons of Power have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand,” Jackson wrote in a statement released Thursday. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

Two of the show’s stars provided their own brief Instagram statements on Power‘s final season. Omari Hardwick, who plays James “Ghost” St. Patrick, thanked fans for their support of the series, while La La Anthony — who portrays Lakeisha Grant — echoed 50 Cent’s hints of a Power spinoff.

While Power may officially end following Season 6, the president of programming for Starz, Carmi Zlotnik, praised the series and assured fans that the network will “continue to expand the Power universe.”

“Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the Power story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin,” Zlotnik said. “Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the Power universe.”

The sixth and final season of Power will premiere on Aug. 25 on Starz network.