50 Cent and Ross Mathews to Guest Co-Host Drew Barrymore's Talk Show While She's Out with COVID

Drew Barrymore is getting by with a little help from some of her celebrity friends.

The Drew Barrymore Show host, 47, announced via Instagram on Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19. But fear not, as Barrymore has tapped a couple of high-profile names to step in amid her absence from her daytime series: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and current co-host Ross Mathews.

"I've got covid and lucky the cat! I'm good and will be back soon," she captioned of photo herself, snuggled up with her cat in bed. "In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over. So only good news to report!!!!!"

Barrymore then teased: "Maybe some other special surprises too!"

Commenting on her post, Mathews, 43, wrote: "LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!"

"I'll keep your seat warm for you until you come back. ❤️," he continued. "Rest. Take care of you. Watch the new season of The Crown. Text me if you need anything. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

50 Cent, for his part, reshared Barrymore's post on his Instagram Story. Additionally, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE that the 47-year-old "In da Club" rapper "loves Drew."

"They are friends. So anything to help her out, he would do," the source continued. "He moved his day around to make it happen. He's sad she's not here but was happy to fill in for her."

Though the news of his hosting stint may come as a surprise to some viewers, the Power star has dabbled in this line of work before. He guest co-hosted a 2016 episode of The View and even flipped the tables to interview Stephen Colbert in a 2018 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Drew Barrymore Show viewers, however, are already well-acquainted with Mathews. He is a co-host on the popular daytime series.

Prior to taking on the role, Mathews was a correspondent for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He was also a co-host on Live from E! and a panelist on Chelsea Lately. He even had a short-lived talk show called Hello Ross, which ran from September 2013 to May 2014.

Mathews is currently a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race and hosts the Hello Ross podcast.

The Drew Barrymore Show premiered on CBS in September 2020. It has grown in popularity, particularly increasing in ratings after going through a format change.

As the series was renewed through 2023, Barrymore said she was "honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game-changer in the daytime space."

"Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with," her statement continued. "Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here."

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS (check local listings).