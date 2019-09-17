Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Claps Back After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Using Cocaine

The feud between 50 Cent and Lala Kent seems to have no end in sight.

The Vanderpump Rules star has allegedly clapped back against the rapper’s recent claims that she used cocaine before getting sober. E! News reported that in since-deleted Instagram Stories posted on Monday, the reality star defended herself against his allegations.

“I feel it’s important for me to say this, and I’m only going to address this once,” she reportedly began her lengthy post, according to E! News. “My sobriety is something I’m proud of and work on [every day]. I’ve never done cocaine nor were any other substances, other than alcohol, involved in my decision to get sober.”

“I pride myself on being open and honest about everything in my life, hopefully inspiring others and letting them know they are not alone,” she continued. “The past couple of days I’ve been slammed to say the very least. People have asked me how I’m maintaining keeping my head up… To me it’s simple—I know Real Life from the illusion of social media. I know what it feels like to have your world crumble. Getting a phone call from your brother saying your dad has passed away…that is earth-shattering. Being called names and being falsely accused of things…that is far from earth-shattering.”

The reality star concluded, “My mindset is something I’m grateful for— however I can’t help but think about how many people are taking their own lives, daily, due to cyberbullying. It is imperative that I tell you, you are not by yourself. I see you. I stand by you. I’m on your team. You are loved and make a difference in this world.”

According to the outlet, her response came after the “Candy Shop” rapper wrote on Instagram over the weekend that Kent would “have a drink, hit da powda” — in reference to her alcoholism prior to sobriety.

Their feud began in April, when 50 Cent threatened her fiancé, Randall Emmett, over an allegedly unpaid $1 million loan.

50 Center later confirmed with PEOPLE on April 29 that the debt had been paid in full.

And while fans thought that would be the end of it, their dispute reignited when Kent appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sept. 12. and told the host that she had “receipts” from the rapper about getting under his skin in their previous match-up.

Since then, 50 Cent has shared several posts slamming Kent and Emmett, saying she “started with the wrong person.” The rapper even brought up Emmett’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers in one of his posts.

On Monday night, he responded Kent’s denial of his cocaine claims, calling her a “crack head” in an Instagram caption.