50/50 Flip Sneak Peek: Krystal and Dedric Polite Reveal Their Unique Property-Flipping Strategy

An all-new home series is coming to A&E this month — and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek!

Krystal and Dedric Polite star in the new show 50/50 Flip, which follows the husband and wife team across six episodes as they renovate and flip 10 single and multi-family homes for under $50,000 in under 50 days.

In a clip from the series premiere, Krystal and Dedric break down the "50/50 Flip," which Dedric calls one of their "main strategies for making money and reinvesting in our future."

"When investing in real estate, we view each property as a buy-and-hold or a possible flip," Dedric says in the clip. The goal, Krystal adds, is "to maximize our profits" to help fund other fixes and flips.

The clip begins with the Polites sitting in an office with another pair of colleagues as they begin discussing "the next deals we have on the table."

"As y'all know, you're only as good as your next deal," Dedric says, later calling themselves "opportunistic investors."

In addition to the 50/50 flip, the Polites also engage in what they call "buy-and-holds," where they fix up a property and hold it for themselves as a rental. After the purchase and repairs are paid off through rent, the remaining money goes directly into the couple's bank account.

Krystal says the second strategy allows the couple to "build up capital" and "reinvest into more properties" in the future.

"This creates a long-term investment that can be passed down to future generations," Krystal said. "Our goal is to build generational wealth for our two young boys and their children's children."

According to a press release, the Polites enjoy developing affordable housing "and not allowing a big developer to come in and outprice" homes in the Burlington, N.C., area where Krystal and her family grew up and currently reside.

In 2017, Dedric and Krystal created Be Polite Properties in North Carolina and went from owning just three properties to more than 60 rental units "in a three-year period," per the release. Their properties are currently valued at over $5 million.

50/50 Flip promises a unique look at "the 'real' side to real estate," per the release.

"Unlike any other 'flipping' show, the Polites share valuable insight on how to acquire property at a discount, secure funding and determine whether to hold or sell the homes they've bought and renovated," the release states.