30 Rock's Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin and More Cast Members to Reunite for Special One-Night Event
Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and more cast members will return for the special hour-long Upfront event
Mark your calendars: 30 Rock is coming back for one night only!
This Thursday, the cast of the beloved NBC series will return for a special Upfront event, where they will celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal's 2020-21 TV season.
Tina Fey (Liz Lemon), Alec Baldwin (Jack Donaghy), Tracy Morgan (Tracy Jordan), Jane Krakowski (Jenna Maroney), Jack McBrayer (Kenneth Parcell) and more will return for the hour-long, commercial-free event.
“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," 30 Rock Executive Producers Fey and Robert Carlock said in a statement. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."
The special — which will be directed by Saturday Night Live's Oz Rodriguez — will feature guest appearances from actors from across its platform and portfolio, as well as highlight new and returning programming from NBC-owned channels and networks.
"At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike. Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry — a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them," Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "As the old saying goes ... when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!"
30 Rock aired for seven seasons from 2006-2013 on NBC and is the winner of 16 Emmy Awards.
The 30 Rock special Upfront event will premiere Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also rebroadcast across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY and CNBC as well as be available to stream on Peacock on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.