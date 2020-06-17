30 Rock's Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin and More Cast Members to Reunite for Special One-Night Event

Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and more cast members will return for the special hour-long Upfront event

Mark your calendars: 30 Rock is coming back for one night only!

This Thursday, the cast of the beloved NBC series will return for a special Upfront event, where they will celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal's 2020-21 TV season.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," 30 Rock Executive Producers Fey and Robert Carlock said in a statement. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."

The special — which will be directed by Saturday Night Live's Oz Rodriguez — will feature guest appearances from actors from across its platform and portfolio, as well as highlight new and returning programming from NBC-owned channels and networks.

Tina Fey

"At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike. Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry — a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them," Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "As the old saying goes ... when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!"

30 Rock aired for seven seasons from 2006-2013 on NBC and is the winner of 16 Emmy Awards.