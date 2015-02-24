3 Things to Expect on The Voice This Season

"I think you're going to be really surprised at how young these kids are," Pharrell Williams told reporters at the Season 8 Press Junket on Feb. 9

The Voice is back, which means more four-chair turns, blind auditions and of course, lots more of Adam Levine and Blake Shelton‘s adoring bromance.

Plus, this will be the first time coaches Pharrell Williams and Christina Aguilera (who just welcomed her second baby) will be on the reality-competition together. But before tonight’s premiere, here a few other tidbits to get you ready.

1. Pharrell Williams is going to fight to win this season

Besides Shelton and Levine, Usher has been the only other coach who has won the show – Usher stole contestant Josh Kaufman from Levine’s team and won season 6.

“We have to continue to fight,” Williams told reporters at the season 8 press junket on Feb. 9. “I haven’t won, but I have enjoyed it so much because you see these kids light up when they see something different in themselves. Not that you brought [it] out, but you may have just pointed at it and they see it. And they’re able to receive it and retrieve it and take it to another level. That, in itself, is a win for me. But it doesn’t win the show. So, I remain content with that. I also remain win-less.”

2. There will be more talented young contestants

If you loved all of the performances so far, Pharrell says viewers should get ready to be even more blown away. “I think you’re going to be really surprised at how young these kids are,” Williams shares. ” You would think that they’ve been singing for 30, 40 years. And someone’s 15, 16, 14.”

3. The coaches are bringing out all the stops to get people to join their team

Remember when Adam Levine stood on his chair for season 7’s Luke Wade? Well the coaches are getting even more competitive. A woman from Nashville, Tennessee, (cue: Blake Shelton’s “we have a geographical connection moment”) wows the judges with her performance of Rod Stewart’s “Stay With Me” and lands a four-chair turn. The Maroon 5 frontman is so impressed he gets on stage and holds her yes, holds her.

Watch the clip below. The Voice returns tonight on NBC at 8/7c.

