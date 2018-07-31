Jack Bauer Is Coming Back! 24 Prequel Is in the Works: Report

24‘s Jack Bauer is coming back!

Showrunner Howard Gordon and co-creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran are in the process of developing a new version of the show at 20th Century Fox, according to Variety, that will follow a young Jack, formerly played by Kiefer Sutherland.

It will reportedly serve as a prequel to the original series, which aired in 2001, and will focus on Jack’s early years as a Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) agent.

Fox did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for a comment.

This will be the third time that the series has been brought back following the original. After 24 ended in 2010 after eight seasons, Sutherland, 51, reprised his role as Bauer in 24: Live Another Day in 2014. Live Another Day was a limited series that concluded in July of that same year.

Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer in 24. Everett

However, 24: Legacy, which premiered in 2017, followed a completely new character named Eric Carter.

While the new adaptation will most likely not star Sutherland, he looks back on the show and his costars quite fondly.

“I think we had 30-some odd weddings, marriages. Some people both on the show or another. I think some 40-some-odd children were born,” Sutherland said during The Jess Cagle Interview on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network in October 2016.

“The get-togethers were amazing. We were known as the show that: if you invited us to the Emmys, or you invited us to the Golden Globes or the Screen Actors Guild awards, we were the last to leave,” Sutherland continued.

Sutherland also dished on how emotional he felt when filming the series finale: “That’s the thing that I really remember how much those people meant to me.”

“And I probably didn’t let them know enough how much they did, but they did. It was the thing that I miss the most,” he said. “We all spent eight years trying to finish this thing and we finally did.”

“I was lost for about a year. It was like the worst breakup I have ever had. It was very bizarre,” Sutherland explained.