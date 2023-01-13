TV Stars at the 2023 TCAs in Los Angeles

Looking for something new to watch? See the casts of this year's hottest series at their Television Critics Association panels

By People Staff
Published on January 13, 2023 05:29 PM
01 of 31

Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of Fatal Attraction

02 of 31

Alyssa Jirrels & Amanda Peet

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of Fatal Attraction

03 of 31

Jessica Biel & Michelle Purple

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of Cruel Summer

04 of 31

Milo Ventimiglia

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of The Company You Keep

05 of 31

Catherine Haena Kim & Milo Ventimiglia

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of The Company You Keep

06 of 31

Ramón Rodríguez

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of Will Trent

07 of 31

Patrick Stewart

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of Star Trek: Picard

08 of 31

Michelle Hurd, Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Gates McFadden & Michael Dorn

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Contour/Getty

of Star Trek: Picard

09 of 31

Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan and Gates McFadden

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Contour/Getty

of Star Trek: Picard

10 of 31

Nick Murphy, Alexander Cary & Anna Maxwell Martin

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of A Spy Among Friends

11 of 31

Milo Manheim, Peyton List & Nick Pugliese

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of School Spirits

12 of 31

Harry Hamlin

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of Mayfair Witches

13 of 31

Meta Golding, Glenn Ficarra, Kiefer Sutherland, John Requa, Enid Graham & Rob Yang

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of Rabbit Hole

14 of 31

Angela E. Gibbs, Josh Banday & Rick Glassman

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of Not Dead Yet

15 of 31

Ali Wentworth & Dr. Adolph Brown

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of The Parent Test

16 of 31

Dr. Adolph Brown

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of The Parent Test

17 of 31

Hannah Simone & Lauren Ash

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of Not Dead Yet

18 of 31

David Giuntoli, Romany Malco & James Roday Rodriguez

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of A Million Little Things

19 of 31

Grace Park

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of A Million Little Things

20 of 31

R.J. Cutler

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of Murf the Surf

21 of 31

Tricia Fukuhara, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso & Marisa Davila

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

22 of 31

iggy Simmons, Marcus Scribner & Trevor Jackson

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of Grown-ish

23 of 31

Annabel Oakes, Justin Tranter, Jamal Sims & Alethea Jones

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

24 of 31

Bob Odenkirk

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of Lucky Hank

25 of 31

Bob Odenkirk & Mireille Enos

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of Lucky Hank

26 of 31

Maurice Benard

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of General Hospital

27 of 31

Kristina Wagner, Tabyana Ali, Genie Francis & Rebecca Herbst

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of General Hospital

28 of 31

Paul Eckstein, Chris Brancato & Swizz Beatz

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of Godfather of Harlem

29 of 31

Diego Boneta

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of At Midnight

30 of 31

Jack Bender, John Griffin, Jeff Pinkner & Harold Perrineau

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
Ryan West/Contour/Getty

of From

31 of 31

Lex Lumpkin, Aliyah Royale, Jon-Michael Ecker, Mariel Molino, Emily Fox, Amy Acker & Warren Christie

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
JSquared Photography/Contour/Getty

of The Watchful Eye

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Kendall Jenner is seen on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Windbreaker to Pilates, and Now Everyone on the Internet Seemingly Wants One, Too
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Emma Roberts attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Emmatout Getty 1441071245
Emma Roberts' Playful Pants Include the Feminine Detail That's Poised to Be Huge Again This Year
Hillary swank
The Pregnant Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Kardashian Family Helps Bring Christmas Spirit to Los Angeles
Kardashian Family Helps Bring Christmas Cheer to Los Angeles Nonprofit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Victoria Lamas
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Out in L.A. with Victoria Lamas as Source Says He's Still Seeing Gigi Hadid
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Raping a Woman in Los Angeles, Facing Up to 24 Years in Prison
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics
Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 10, Makes Rare Appearance Courtside with Dad to Cheer on Boston Celtics
National Treasure: Edge of History Logos and Key Art
Join PEOPLE at Disney's 'National Treasure' Escape Room Experience in L.A. for Two Days Only This Week!
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13643192ce) Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'Emancipation' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2022
Will Smith Attends 'Emancipation' Premiere in Los Angeles with Jada Pinkett Smith and Their Children
Danny Masterson arrives to LA Criminal Court in downtown this morning. It is day one of his sexual assault trial.
Danny Masterson Reports to Los Angeles Court to Begin His Sexual Assault Trial
Mae Martin and Elliot Page, wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Elliot Page Steps Out with Mae Martin for Gala in L.A. as Friends React: 'Cannot Handle This Pic'
Taylor Hawkins memorial concert Los Angeles
Musicians Remember Taylor Hawkins with Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Best Photos
Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT for the first time since she was fired from ABC which canceled its successful reboot of "Roseanne" in May following the star's racist tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a "Planet of the Apes" actor TV Roseanne Barr Hannity, New York, USA - 26 Jul 2018
Roseanne Barr to Star in Upcoming Standup Comedy Special on Fox Nation
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Monkeypox, a disease that rarely appears outside Africa, has been identified by European and American health authorities in recent days.
First Monkeypox Death in United States Confirmed in Los Angeles
PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show
PnB Rock's Cause of Death Released as Coroner Officially Rules Rapper's Killing a Homicide