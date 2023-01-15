Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares the Encouraging Words Late Sidney Poitier Once Told Her in Critics Choice Speech

Sheryl Lee Ralph took home the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards for her role as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary

By
Published on January 15, 2023 09:06 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph could not be more grateful for her career — and those who believed in her from the start.

On Sunday, the actress took home the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in Abbott Elementary at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

After making her way to the stage, Ralph, 66, shared a heartfelt speech, in which she credited the late Sidney Poitier for believing in her talents early on in her career.

"Ever mistake, every back break, every 'No', every rejection in an industry that when I was 19 years old was quick to tell me there was no place for me," an emotional Ralph began. "Sidney Poitier looked at me and said, 'You're a damn good actress.'"

"That God could lead me to a moment when a young woman by the name of Quinta Brunson would look at me and say, 'Ms. Ralph, I'm not sleeping on your talent,'" she continued, before praising her costars and crew on Abbott Elementary as "the best cast on TV."

Ralph then concluded, "To all of you watching, come close to the screen and listen. People don't have to like you, people don't have to love you, people don't even have to respect you. But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see!"

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The big moment comes after Ralph made history at the 2022 Emmy Awards in September, winning the outstanding supporting actress trophy for her role as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard in the Quinta Brunson-led rockumentary.

Ralph became just the second Black woman to score an Emmy in the category after Jackée Harry, who won for 227 in 1987 — a milestone Ralph appeared to celebrate in her scene-stealing acceptance speech.

Her win became one of the biggest highlights of the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony after she delivered an emotional and inspiring acceptance speech that included singing a verse from jazz singer Diane Reeves' 1993 song "Endangered Species."

After her song — which earned standing ovations from the crowd — Ralph then gave a quick, but moving speech.

"To anyone who has ever ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," Ralph said. "This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you."

RELATED VIDEO: Quinta Brunson Talks Confidence, Oprah and Her Surprising Journey to Making Abbott Elementary

"Because if you get a Quinta Brunson, if you get a husband like mine in your corner," Ralph added. "If you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

Ralph was also recently nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series at the 2023 Golden Globes, though she lost to Julia Garner for her role in Ozark.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards are airing live on The CW.

Related Articles
Abbott Elementary BTS
The Abbott Elementary Cast's Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos
Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tyler James Williams Thanks 'Abbott Elementary' Costars After Golden Globes Win: 'Honor to Work with You'
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Maurice attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Thanks Daughter for 'Winning' Style Advice at Golden Globes: 'Birthing Pain Was Worth It'
Julia Garner accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Ozark" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Julia Garner Continues Awards Sweep with 2023 Golden Globes Win for Final Season of 'Ozark'
critcs
Jennifer Coolidge Celebrates Hot Streak in 2023 Critics Choice Win: 'It's Not Over Till You're Dead'
critcs
Niecy Nash Jokes About Her Mom Not Thinking She Was a 'Good Dramatic Actress' After Critics Choice Win
Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe Commands Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet in See-Through Gown with Bold Cutouts
Sheryl Lee Ralph and United States Senator Vincent J. Hughes (D-PA) attend The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Sheryl Lee Ralph's Husband? All About Vincent Hughes
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California., Actor Austin Butler arrives at the world premiere of "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh!" at the Westside Pavillion on December 2, 2008 in Westwood, California.
See Former Child Stars Who Won Big at the 2023 Golden Globes (Austin Butler! Ke Huy Quan!) Then and Now
Jackée Harry, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Jackée Harry Celebrates Sheryl Lee Ralph's 'Full Circle' Emmys Win: 'Welcome to the Club!'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS at West Hollywood Park on September 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)
Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Stops Emmys in Song After Historic Win: 'My Voice Belongs'
Ray Liotta, Leslie Jordan
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
74th Primetime Emmys - show
Emmys Favorite Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals She Had a 'Speech Prepared Since I Was 5 Years Old'
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Abbott Elementary’ onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
What Song Did Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing at the Emmys After Her Win? All About 'Endangered Species'
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wears 'Anything But Basic' Black Gown and Bedazzled Braid to the Emmys