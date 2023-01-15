Jennifer Coolidge Celebrates Hot Streak in 2023 Critics Choice Win: 'It's Not Over Till You're Dead'

Jennifer Coolidge is on a roll!

The actress won the 2023 Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid, a fan-favorite character on HBO's hit series The White Lotus, at Sunday night's awards ceremony.

"Thank you very much," Coolidge, 61, began her acceptance speech. "Thank you, Critics Choice Awards."

"Hey, what's so funny?" she continued, calling out an audience member who appeared to be laughing. "No, I just want to thank you. I know you've heard a lot from me this last month or two, but I just want to say this is such an honor. This is really kind of good as it gets. Not just from the east coast and west coast, but all over the country voting on this and I just want to say thank you."

Concluding her speech, Coolidge told viewers: "I just want to say to all the people out there, for anyone that's sort of given up hope, I hope this gives you inspiration. It's not over until it's over. It's not over till you're dead... Thank you so much."

It's been a busy week for Coolidge. On Tuesday, she won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in a limited series, anthology series, or TV movie.

Upon accepting her award, Coolidge got emotional as she thanked Ryan Murphy, who she said was among five people who kept her going in the industry for 20 years with these "little jobs."

Those gigs she said "would just be enough until the next one, the next one," before noting "Michael Patrick King you kept me going for a long time."

"Then there would be Reese [Witherspoon], you got me Legally Blonde then the Weiss brothers kept me going with like five American Pies, some of these things would go you know five different episodes or sequels of American Pie. I milked that to gold. I mean I'll still go for six or seven, whatever they want," she said.

She also took a moment to express her gratitude for White Lotus creator Mike White.

"I just want to say Mike White you gave me hope, even though this is the end because you did kill me off but it doesn't matter because you really changed my life in a million different ways — my neighbors aren't being mean to me, things like that — and none of those people, I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone's inviting me!" she said.

"It's to you Mike White, this is something all of you," Coolidge shared before continuing to gush over the director and writer. "If you don't know Mike White, this is something you should know: he's worried about the world, he's worried about people, you're worried about animals. He really is one of the greatest people I've ever met, he gives me so much excitement to be, you make people want to live longer and I didn't."

The actress also won her first primetime Emmy this past September for her role as Tanya — calling her victory "a once-in-a-lifetime thing."

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards are airing live on The CW.