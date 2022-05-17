2022 NBCUniversal Upfronts: See All of the Stars at PEOPLE's Portrait Studio

The stars of NBC's biggest shows swung by the NBCUniversal 2022 Upfront Portrait Studio in N.Y.C. on May 16

By People Staff May 17, 2022 03:55 PM

1 of 21

Christopher Meloni

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of NBC's Law and Order: Organized Crime.

2 of 21

Teresa Giudice, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards and Kenya Moore

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise.

3 of 21

Sarah Hyland

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of Peacock's Pitch Perfect. 

4 of 21

Nicole Byer and Echo Kellum

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of Peacock's Grand Crew.

5 of 21

Andy Cohen

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

6 of 21

Blake Shelton

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of The Voice and Barmageddon.

7 of 21

Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of Bravo's Top Chef. 

8 of 21

Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard and Kyle Cooke

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of Bravo's Summer House. 

9 of 21

Austen Kroll and Shep Rose

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of Bravo's Southern Charm. 

10 of 21

Sam Waterston

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of NBC's Law & Order. 

11 of 21

Raymond Lee

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of NBC's Quantum Leap. 

12 of 21

Ernie Hudson, Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of NBC's Quantum Leap.

13 of 21

Bianca Belair, The Miz and Maryse Mizanin

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of NBC's WWE and USA Network's Miz and Mrs. 

14 of 21

Jon Huertas

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of NBC's This Is Us. 

15 of 21

Jocko Sims

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of NBC's New Amsterdam.

16 of 21

Jabari Banks

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of Peacock's Bel-Air. 

17 of 21

Bradley Constant

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of NBC's Young Rock.

18 of 21

Caitlin Bassett

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of NBC's Quantum Leap.

19 of 21

Taylor Kinney, S. Epatha Merkerson and Jason Beghe

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of NBC's Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD. 

20 of 21

Ernie Hudson

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of NBC's Quantum Leap.

21 of 21

Mayan and George Lopez

Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer

of NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez. 

By People Staff
