2022 NBCUniversal Upfronts: See All of the Stars at PEOPLE's Portrait Studio
The stars of NBC's biggest shows swung by the NBCUniversal 2022 Upfront Portrait Studio in N.Y.C. on May 16
Christopher Meloni
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of NBC's Law and Order: Organized Crime.
Teresa Giudice, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards and Kenya Moore
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise.
Sarah Hyland
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of Peacock's Pitch Perfect.
Nicole Byer and Echo Kellum
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of Peacock's Grand Crew.
Andy Cohen
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
Blake Shelton
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of The Voice and Barmageddon.
Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of Bravo's Top Chef.
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard and Kyle Cooke
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of Bravo's Summer House.
Austen Kroll and Shep Rose
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of Bravo's Southern Charm.
Sam Waterston
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of NBC's Law & Order.
Raymond Lee
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of NBC's Quantum Leap.
Ernie Hudson, Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of NBC's Quantum Leap.
Bianca Belair, The Miz and Maryse Mizanin
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of NBC's WWE and USA Network's Miz and Mrs.
Jon Huertas
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of NBC's This Is Us.
Jocko Sims
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of NBC's New Amsterdam.
Jabari Banks
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of Peacock's Bel-Air.
Bradley Constant
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of NBC's Young Rock.
Caitlin Bassett
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of NBC's Quantum Leap.
Taylor Kinney, S. Epatha Merkerson and Jason Beghe
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of NBC's Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD.
Ernie Hudson
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of NBC's Quantum Leap.
Mayan and George Lopez
Credit: NBCUniversal portraits by Maarten De Boer
of NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez.
