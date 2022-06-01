Bethenny Frankel to Receive Reality Royalty Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

Real Housewives of New York City alumna Bethenny Frankel will be honored at Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED for her "legacy of reality greatness"

Bethenny Frankel attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.

Bethenny Frankel attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.

Bethenny Frankel has gone from the Big Apple to a big honor!

The business mogul and philanthropist will receive the "Reality Royalty Award" at the second annual MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Of course, Frankel has a long history on reality television. She first appeared The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005, where she was named the show's runner-up. From there she joined the inaugural cast of The Real Housewives of New York City in 2008, where her quick wit helped the show become one of Bravo's biggest hits and made her the show's breakout star.

Frankel remained on RHONY through season 3, exiting to start in two spin-off shows: Bethenny Getting Married? and Bethenny Ever After…. She then had her own short-lived self-titled talk show and rejoined RHONY in season 7 after her daytime series' cancellation.

The Real Housewives of New York City Credit: Jay Sullivan/NBC/Getty

Her reality TV work aside, Frankel has also built a business empire for herself. She began as a natural foods chef, marketing Bethenny Bakes — her healthy baked goods service — before selling "Princess Pashminas" at house parties.

Success struck when she founded Skinnygirl back in 2009 with the creation of her famed pre-packaged Skinnygirl Margarita, the first in the low-calorie cocktail category. Its popularity led her to develop more cocktails and eventually, sell Skinnygirl Cocktails to Fortune Brands' Beam Global (now a part of Suntory) back in 2011 for an estimated $100 million.

From there, a line of Skinnygirl products were launched that's included everything from microwave popcorn to salad dressings to candy to shapewear and jeans. She also has Bethenny Brand, her eyewear line, and Forever Young, a wine line.

Multiple best-selling books have been published along the way, including her latest title: Business Is Personal: The Truth About What It Takes to Be Successful While Staying True to Yourself. Frankel's podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, launched in September 2020.

She's also raised millions of dollars in disaster relief aid and donations through B Strong, her philanthropic effort. To date, more than 10,000 individuals, companies and foundations have contributed to B Strong's efforts, giving support to victims of the Ukraine war and natural disasters impacting Texas, Florida, Mexico, Northern California, Puerto Rico and more.

Bethenny Frankel Cindy Ord/Getty Images | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED celebrates all things reality TV.

Frankel obviously won't be the only reality star in attendance. Presenters include a wide array of stars across the genre's gambit — from The Challenge's Chris "CT" Tamburello, Making the Cut's Nicole Richie and Real World alumna Tami Roman to The Hills' Kristin Cavallari, The Bachelor's Nick Viall and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause (just to name a few).

Many Bravo stars will also be on hand, including cast members from across the Housewives franchise like Taylor Armstrong, Garcelle Beauvais, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Tamra Judge, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorinda Medley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke and Sheree Zampino.

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy will be there, too, as will Summer House breakouts Lindsay Hubbard and Paige DeSorbo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Hosted by Tayshia Adams, the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on MTV, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Night, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.