MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED — Check Out the Full Winners List!
The MTV Movie & TV Awards have spoken.
On Sunday night, the annual awards show named its ultimate UNSCRIPTED headline-makers in categories spanning from reality romance to breakthrough social media stars and everything in between.
Earlier in the night, the MTV Movie & TV Awards named the year's best in scripted content, including the best film of the year and the coveted best kiss award.
Jennifer Lopez was honored with The Generation Award, and Jack Black was named this year's Comedic Genius.
The highest honor at the UNSCRIPTED Awards, went to Bethenny Frankel, who was presented with the Reality Royalty Award for her star-making turns going back to 2005's The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, followed by The Real Housewives of New York City and her spin-offs Bethenny Getting Married? and Bethenny Ever After…, as well as The Big Shot with Bethenny, Shark Tank and Bethenny and Fredrik.
For more on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.
But there were plenty more awards to be had on Sunday night! Read on for the winners in reality TV...
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
WINNER: Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
WINNER: Selena + Chef
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
WINNER: The D'Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
Chris "CT" Tamburello – The Challenge
WINNER: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God's Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
WINNER: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
WINNER: Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame – @khaby.lame on TikTok
Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram
BEST FIGHT
WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul's Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
BEST REALITY RETURN
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
WINNER: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Tayshia Adams hosted the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.