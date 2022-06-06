MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED — Check Out the Full Winners List!

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED celebrated everything from Jersey Shore to Real Housewives, from Bachelor in Paradise to Selling Sunset and more

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Heidi D'Amelio, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’amelio and Marc D'Amelio attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

The MTV Movie & TV Awards have spoken.

On Sunday night, the annual awards show named its ultimate UNSCRIPTED headline-makers in categories spanning from reality romance to breakthrough social media stars and everything in between.

Earlier in the night, the MTV Movie & TV Awards named the year's best in scripted content, including the best film of the year and the coveted best kiss award.

Jennifer Lopez was honored with The Generation Award, and Jack Black was named this year's Comedic Genius.

Bethenny Frankel with daughter Bryn Hoppy arrive to the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 2, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) Bethenny Frankel and Bryn Hoppy | Credit: Michael Tran/getty

But there were plenty more awards to be had on Sunday night! Read on for the winners in reality TV...

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

WINNER: Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

WINNER: Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Chy'enne Valentino attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic) Chy'enne Valentino | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

WINNER: The D'Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris "CT" Tamburello – The Challenge

WINNER: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause, Winner of Best Reality Star, attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV) Chrishell Stause | Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God's Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul's Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Bosco attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic) Bosco | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

WINNER: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles