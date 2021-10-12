2022 Golden Globes Still Moving Forward Despite Not Having NBC Broadcast After Controversy

NBC announced in May that it would not air next year's Golden Globes ceremony, which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosts, after outrage about the HFPA's lack of inclusion

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) plans to move forward with its 2022 Golden Globe ceremony, even if the awards show won't be televised on NBC anymore.

Back in May, NBC announced it would not air next year's Golden Globes, which the HFPA hosts, after outrage was sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that said there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)

Variety was first to report that the HFPA would still be moving forward with the Globes. Citing a source, Variety said the HFPA "plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes" despite not having their usual home network to broadcast them.

No further details were given on what the ceremony could look like. The outlet also reported that formal eligibility requirements for the 2022 Golden Globes were sent to studios last week, signifying that they are moving forward in some capacity.

A spokesperson for the HFPA declined to comment to PEOPLE.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in August a vote for new bylaws was approved by members, making strides toward becoming more inclusive after it faced boycotts.

"Three months ago, we made a promise to commit to transformational change, and with this vote, we kept the last and most significant promise in reimagining the HFPA and our role in the industry," HFPA Board President Ali Sar said in a statement at the time. "All of these promised reforms can serve as industry benchmarks and allow us to once again partner meaningfully with Hollywood moving forward."

The HFPA had pledged in March to have 13 percent Black membership by the next award show, telling THR in a statement the organization is "committed to making necessary changes within our organization and in our industry as a whole. We also acknowledge that we should have done more, and sooner."