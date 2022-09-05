Nathan Lane, Colman Domingo Among Guest Actor Winners at 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Guest stars from Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Squid Game and Euphoria were big winners in the guest actor categories at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2022 12:43 AM
Nathan Lane as Teddy in Only Murders in the Building
Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

The guest actor and actress winners were the real stars at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Sunday night.

Nathan Lane won outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his appearance on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. It marked the actor's first win after six previous nominations in the "guest" categories.

During an appearance on The View last month, Lane spoke about becoming the most-nominated guest actor in TV history. "Obviously, it's a thrill and a delight and it sounds very impressive, but once you realize I've never actually won, it sort of slows down the momentum," Lane, 66, said. "You know, my pronouns are he, him and his and apparently my adverbs are almost, nearly and not quite."

He beat out fellow nominees Jerrod Carmichael for Saturday Night Live, Bill Hader for Curb Your Enthusiasm, James Lance for Ted Lasso, Christopher McDonald for Hacks and Sam Richardson for Ted Lasso.

Laurie Metcalf took home outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her performance on Hacks.

This is Metcalf's fourth Emmy win: she picked up three best supporting actress in a comedy series wins in a row for Roseanne in the mid-1990s.

She was nominated alongside Jane Adams for Hacks, Harriet Sansom Harris for Hacks, Jane Lynch for Only Murders in the Building, Kaitlin Olsen for Hacks and Harriet Walter for Ted Lasso.

Colman Domingo was named outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role on Euphoria.

"A lot of kindness brought me to this stage, people who love me, people who lift me up. Thank you to those people," Domingo said in his acceptance speech. Domingo was also sure to thank his husband, Raúl Domingo: "Thank you to my darling Raúl, this is for you."

His fellow nominees included Adrien Brody for Succession, James Cromwell for Succession, Arian Moayed for Succession, Tom Pelphrey for Ozark and Alexander Skarsgård for Succession.

Squid Game's Lee Yoo-Mi won outstanding guest actress in a drama series.

"Thank you so much for this huge honor," Lee said, via a translator. "I want to give my thanks to the TV academy, especially a big thanks to my Netflix team as well."

She was nominated alongside Hope Davis for Succession, Marcia Gay Harden for The Morning Show, Martha Kelly for Euphoria, Sanaa Lathan for Succession and Harriet Walter for Succession.

RELATED VIDEO: Melanie Lynskey Stays Connected to 'Yellowjackets' Cast Via Marco Polo: "The Dynamic Off-Set Is Also Very Intense"

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held on Saturday and Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, honoring the best in artistic and technical achievement as selected by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

This year's Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 12. Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, the ceremony will be broadcast on NBC and, for the first time, stream on Peacock.

