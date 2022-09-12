Flashback! See 12 of This Year's Emmy Nominees Who Were Also Up for Awards 10 Years Ago

These television mainstays have come a long way in the past decade. See which supporting actors became leads — and which ensemble standouts became stars in their own right

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Published on September 12, 2022 04:16 PM
01 of 12

Bill Hader

Actor Bill Hader arrives at the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Then (pictured): At the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards, Hader received a nod for his performance on Saturday Night Live. His competition for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy included New Girl's Max Greenfield and four stars from 2012's best comedy Emmy winner, Modern Family (Eric Stonestreet won).

Now: The Barry star is up for five Emmy Awards this year related to his HBO hit.

02 of 12

Amy Poehler

Actress Amy Poehler arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Then (pictured): Poehler was nominated for a set of awards in 2012, in recognition of her writing and lead acting in the NBC comedy Parks and Recreation.

Now: This year, the comic stands to win two Emmys for her film Lucy and Desi: best directing and best overall documentary/nonfiction special.

03 of 12

Stephen Colbert

TV personality Stephen Colbert speaks onstage at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Lester Cohen/WireImage

Then (pictured): Colbert's Comedy Central news satire, The Colbert Report, earned a 2012 nomination before ending in 2014. Less than one year later, the host took David Letterman's spot on The Late Show on CBS.

Now: This year, Colbert (seen here presenting the 2012 award for lead actress) is nominated for outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series for his satirical program Tooning Out the News plus outstanding writing for a variety series for The Late Show.

04 of 12

Sarah Paulson

Actress Actress Sarah Paulson arrives at the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Then (pictured): In 2012, Paulson earned an outstanding supporting actress nod for her portrayal of former White House Communications Director Nicolle Wallace on Game Change. She lost, though the TV movie, which centered on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, did score big as the night's best miniseries or movie.

Now: Paulson's career has taken her back to political drama, and she is once again considered for acting decoration, this time for her starring performance as Linda Tripp in American Crime Story.

05 of 12

Connie Britton

Actress Connie Britton arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Then (pictured): In 2012, Britton received a best actress nomination for her lead role in American Horror Story's debut season.

Now: Ten years and 11 American Horror Story themes later, her performance in The White Lotus is under consideration for an outstanding supporting actress award.

06 of 12

Jimmy Kimmel

Host Jimmy Kimmel onstage during the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Then (pictured): Kimmel ran the Emmys stage in 2012, his first year hosting the awards show. (He went on to emcee twice more, in 2016 and in 2020.) The late-night personality also had his own stake in the competition, though, with his talk show's nomination for outstanding variety series.

Now: A decade later, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is once again under consideration for the same award, plus one more for the star: his nostalgic ABC broadcast Live in Front of a Studio Audience is up for best live variety special.

07 of 12

Mare Winningham

Actress Mare Winningham arrives at the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Then (pictured): Winningham nabbed a 2012 nomination for her supporting role in the Western miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.

Now: She's once again up for an acting accolade in 2022, with her role in Dopesick; a win would bring her Emmy Award total to three.

08 of 12

Michael Stuhlbarg

Actor Michael Stuhlbarg arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Then (pictured): The actor didn't receive a solo nomination for his performance in 2012 best drama series contender Boardwalk Empire, but he did earn one a decade later (and also in 2018, for The Looming Tower).

Now: For his composite portrayal of Richard Sackler in Dopesick, Stuhlbarg might take home his first supporting actor award in 2022.

09 of 12

Jon Stewart

John Stewart 2012 Emmy Awards
Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Then (pictured): In 2012, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart took home an Emmy for outstanding variety series, beating out Stewart's other nomination for executive production on The Colbert Report.

Now: One decade later, his EP credit on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert puts Stewart in the outstanding variety series category again. His newest series, The Problem with Jon Stewart, is up for two awards: outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special and outstanding writing for a nonfiction program.

10 of 12

Padma Lakshmi

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Television personality Padma Lakshmi arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Then (pictured): In 2012, Top Chef show was considered for best competition show, a nomination that excluded host Lakshmi until she also became an executive producer in 2014.

Now: Lakshmi received two 2022 Emmy nods, for outstanding competition and outstanding host.

11 of 12

Bob Odenkirk

Actor Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Then (pictured): Okay technically he was nominated nine years ago, as a co-executive producer on The Simpsons when it was up for outstanding animated program in 2013. He had two previous wins for his writing work on The Ben Stiller Show and SNL and a host of nominations, too.

Now: Odenkirk up for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for the fifth time as Better Call Saul's Saul Goodman: will this be his year?

12 of 12

Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers arrives at the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Then (pictured): In 2012, the comic received two nominations, for his writing and his original music on Saturday Night Live.

Now: In 2014, Meyers gave his last "Weekend Update" and moved to his own desk on Late Night with Seth Meyers, for which he stands to win best variety talk series at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

