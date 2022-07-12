This Is Us and Mandy Moore Snubbed by Emmys for Final Season

Fans of This Is Us were crying tears — but they weren't from joy — on Tuesday as the 74th annual Emmy Awards nominations were announced.

The hit NBC drama, which aired its series finale in May, received only one nomination (for outstanding original music and lyrics), despite the fact Sterling K. Brown previously won for the show and personally launched a campaign for onscreen mom Mandy Moore to receive a nomination for for her heartbreaking portrayal of Pearson family matriarch Rebecca in the show's final season.

In addition being a 2019 Emmy nominee, Moore, 38, has also been nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress and won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

The show received many nominations across its six season, as well as guest actor wins for Ron Cephas Jones and Gerald McRaney.

Mandy Moore as Rebecca in This Is Us Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us | Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Moore's portrayal of Rebecca's struggle with Alzheimer's disease, particularly in the emotional penultimate episode "The Train," led fans and costars alike to petition for Moore to receive an Emmy.

"The Way Mandy Moore Plays Rebecca At Every Age, and makes me forget it's not like 3 different Characters is AMAZING ACTING," wrote one user. "She Definitely Deserves An Emmy At The End Of This #ThisIsUs"

"IF THEY DON'T FINALLY GIVE MANDY MOORE AN EMMY AFTER THIS SEASON… WE RIOT #ThisIsUs #ThisIsUsFinalChapter" joked someone else.

Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Mandy Moore as Rebecca on This Is Us Sterling K. Brown as Randall and Mandy Moore as Rebecca on This Is Us | Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In April, Brown, 46, also raved about his costar in a video posted on Instagram. The actor said at the time he wants "anybody who votes" within the Television Academy to ensure Moore won at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

"Mandy Moore is killing the game, son. She is killing the game and she deserves to be recognized," he said. "Man, that woman. Y'all know Mandy Moore is eight years younger than me and she plays my mama."

"There's never a moment on set where I'm like, 'Mandy Moore's too young to play my mama.' No, she is my mama," he continued. "And the beautifully subtle nuanced work and the portrayal of someone going through what her character's going through, it's just exquisite, man."

THIS IS US -- “Day of the Wedding” Episode 613 Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson | Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Speaking about the support from her friends and fans, Moore told PEOPLE in May that it was "so kind."

"That is beyond my wildest comprehension," she added of fans petitioning for her to receive an Emmy. "I'm very, very flattered. I'm just flattered that our show is still in the conversation after 106 episodes, that we're in the conversation with all these other fancy shows that have limitless budgets, that make 8 or 10 episodes per year and we're making 18, and doing work that we're really proud of and that moves people."

"We're giving them permission to feel their emotions and to cry and talk about their lives," she continued." And to be a part of something like that, it's so once in a lifetime and that's what I take away from all of this."

Moore also opened up about what she would miss most about playing Rebecca Pearson.

"I'm gonna miss my friends the most. I will miss the work obviously, but my friends and this experience, it will never be this way again," she told PEOPLE. "I get to play the ultimate mother who's still human and who still makes mistakes but I think there's so much to learn from her. And even the choices she makes that I don't often agree with or often agree with. All of it, I feel like I'm a little less prepared for life because I don't get to keep playing this woman."

Since its premiere in 2016, This Is Us has received more 35 nominations at the Emmy Awards and four wins. Brown won for outstanding lead actor in 2017 alongside guest actor Gerald McRaney, while Ron Cephas Jones earned two wins for outstanding guest actor in 2018 and 2020.