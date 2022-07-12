Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations

The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations are here!

On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced the nominees for the 74th annual awards show, which will broadcast live on Sept. 12. Shortly after the announcement, stars were quick to share their reactions — the good and the bad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary was nominated for seven Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series, outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, two nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, outstanding writing for a comedy series and (unsurprisingly) outstanding casting for a comedy series,.

Quinta Brunson, creator, writer and lead actress of the ABC series, made history today by becoming the first Black woman to be nominated for three Emmy Awards.

"What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy," Brunson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream. It's a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season."

"None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EP's Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring Abbott Elementary to life,

she continued. "Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration."

Sheryl Lee Ralph, nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for playing Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary, said it was a "delicious honor" to be nominated for her portrayal of the beloved teacher.

"I am so deeply honored and completely overwhelmed with an abundance of gratitude that comes with this recognition," Ralph said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Thank you to the Television Academy for the delicious honor of being nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, alongside the most talented and hilarious actors of today."

"Thank you Emmy voters for this great compliment, and thank you to Quinta Brunson for the opportunity of a lifetime," she continued. "It has been a joy and a blessing to portray Mrs. Barbara Howard on screen and honor the thousands of educators she represents across the country in doing so. Thank you again!"

Executive producers Justin Halperin and Patrick Shumacker also joined in with their own statement after hearing the good news. "We are incredibly grateful and excited at these nominations," the pair wrote in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "The entire cast, crew, and writing staff are some of the most talented people we've ever worked with. We are so thankful Quinta trusted us with helping her make this show and she deserves every accolade that comes her way. She is insanely good at everything she does. It's frankly unnerving."

"We made Abbott because we wanted to make people laugh but also show the daily struggle teachers go through and the respect and admiration they deserve," they continued. "We're realizing now this reads like it was written by a PR robot but rest assured these were the original thoughts of two humans who are shockingly paid to write things."

Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk, nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for playing Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul, shared that he was "thrilled beyond words" at receiving the nomination.

"Yes, I've been nominated in this category before, but this is particularly special because of the intense experience of this final season of Saul shooting, the amazing writing as Jimmy/Saul becomes yet ANOTHER iteration of himself, the wonderful work by my castmates, our amazing guest cast, and just the density of feelings in front of camera and behind in a momentous year," Odenkirk said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I am especially thrilled for my scene partner and friend Rhea Seehorn whose outstanding, wonderful, multi-facted performance is rightly being celebrated. This show is one-of-a-kind and I'll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many, and I'm thankful for everything."

Odenkirk also congratulated his co-star Rhea Seehorn, who was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for playing Kim Wexler on the AMC show. "Hard to express how thrilled and please I am that Rhea has been nominated," he Tweeted. "It's the capper on a great morning. Thanks everyone for the good vibes this whole year."

The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes, the third iteration of a variety show that recreates episodes of classic TV sitcoms, was nominated for outstanding variety special (live) and outstanding production design for a variety special.

The special, which is streaming on Hulu, was produced by Brent Miller and Normal Lear — who has broken his own record and become the oldest-ever Emmy nominee at 99 years old (he turns 100 in two weeks).

"Thank you, Television Academy, for blessing us with another nomination for LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE," the pair wrote in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "In addition to our fellow producers, we really want to thank our incredible cast for jumping into the shoes of those iconic characters of THE FACTS OF LIFE and DIFF'RENT STROKES and re-introducing them to a new generation of television viewers, while simultaneously celebrating the former producers, writers, cast and crew of the original productions."

Hacks

Hannah Einbinder, nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for playing Gen Z comedy writer Ava Daniels in the HBO Max series Hacks, wrote a short statement expressing her awe at sharing the nomination with other successful actresses.

"When I think about the work the incredible women in this category have done, I'm so deeply humbled to be among them," Einbinder wrote. "It really is an honor just to be nominated!"

Only Murders in the Building

Nathan Lane, nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for playing Teddy Dimas in Only Murders in the Building, has yet to win a Primetime Emmy, though he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his voiceover work.

"I couldn't be happier or more thrilled by this nomination," Lane said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "My great thanks to everyone involved especially the director Cherien Dabis and the writers of The Boy From 6B, Stephen Markley and Ben Phillipe, our great crew, the brilliant John Hoffman, and most importantly, Steve, Marty, and Selena who make for the happiest set in town."

Only Murders In The Building Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

But the nomination came with a touch of disappointment when Lane realized his co-star was not nominated. "I was sad not to see James Caverly's name among the nominees since he gave such a beautiful performance but I will think of this as a nomination for both of us since we worked so closely together," he continued. "Thank you again and my thanks to the whole Murders family."

Jane Lynch was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Only Murders and shared her delight in a short statement shared with PEOPLE. "How thrilled am I to have been a part of the best of the best?" the Glee actress said. "This nomination is the delicious cherry on top of a beautiful cake."

Ozark

Tom Pelphrey, nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for playing Ben Davis in Ozark, which was nominated for outstanding drama series, shared his surprise.

"This is such an awesome surprise," he said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Ozark was an incredible experience, I'm forever grateful for the opportunity and for Jason, Laura, Chris Mundy, Alexa Fogel, and the whole Ozark family. Ben will live in my heart always- it was an honor to play such a beautiful, complicated character."

Squid Game

Squid Game, the South Korean Netflix mock-competition show, made history today by becoming the first non-English language series to be nominated for an Emmy Award in a major category, and earned 14 nominations including best drama series.

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also created and wrote the show, was nominated for outstanding director for a drama series and outstanding writing for a drama series. "I feel so happy and honored that Squid Game became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the Emmy Awards," Dong-hyuk said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I hope that Squid Game's Emmy nominations will open up even more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other's content beyond the barriers of culture and language."

Lee Jung-Jae, nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for playing Seong Gi-hun in the Netflix mock-competition show, hopes fans will join in on the honor. "First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude," Jung-Jae said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible."

Stranger Things

Stranger Things, the monster hit Netflix original created by the Duffer Brothers, was nominated for outstanding drama series as well as 12 other nominations.

The show's producer Shawn Levy, who earned a nomination under his 21 Laps Entertainment banner, expressed joy at seeing the high-risk-high-reward fourth season recognized by the Emmys.

"We took some big swings in Season 4," Levy said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Inspired as always by the voice and vision of our Brothers Duffer, the ST cast and crew aimed to pull off storytelling that was more ambitious than we've ever tried before."

"Along the way, we were confident that if we could pull this story off, audiences would be rewarded with our most emotional and satisfying season yet," Levy continued. "To have this season embraced by hundreds of millions of viewers around the world has been incredible, and to have it now acknowledged with these nominations from the Television Academy is so gratifying and thrilling.Chrissy: this one's for you!"

Succession

Adrien Brody, nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for playing Josh Aaronson in Succession, shared his gratitude for being nominated and for being a part of the "extraordinary" show.

"Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible recognition and to HBO, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for inviting me to be a part of such meaningful work," Brody shared to Instagram. "I am a huge fan of Succession and beyond thrilled to have been included in such an extraordinary show."

"I'm grateful to share this honor with the brilliant cast and crew of Succession, and the fantastic writers who shaped the character, making him so fun to play," Brody continued. "A special thank you and congratulations to Adam, Jesse, Brian, and Jeremy."

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso, the Apple TV series centered around a beloved football — American and British — coach played by Jason Sudeikis, was nominated for outstanding comedy series.

Brett Goldstein was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for the second year in a row for playing the tough, yet sweet, Roy Kent.

"Holy fxxxing xxxx, this is fxxxing insane!" Goldstein wrote in a statement shared with PEOPLE, channeling his foul-mouthed character from the show. "For this to happen once is magic, but twice is a miracle. I'm so honoured to be included on this list of legends including two of my special Greyhounds!"

"This is truly incredible. There has been so much love for this show and I feel unbelievably lucky to be a part of such a beautiful and talented team," he continued. "What a ride. I don't know what to say. I'm really trying to learn to swear less. Golly gee. Is that better? Ah, who the fxxx am I kidding, thank you to the Academy. This is fxxxing amazing."

Hannah Waddingham was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Rebecca, the football club owner. "Well there's certainly an ocean of happy tears in the AFC Richmond camp tonight!" Waddingham said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I'm particularly so chuffed and proud of our newest Greyhound Emmy nominees…just as it should be. I'm genuinely speechless about the love flowing our way…that's all I can muster right now! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for making all our dreams come true! #youbelievedinbelieve"

We Feed People

The National Geographic documentary We Feed People was nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special and outstanding cinematography for a nonfiction program. Director Ron Howard shared a statement that expresses how meaningful it was for him to work on the film.

"This journey on We Feed People has been so eye-opening," Howard said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "We are beyond thrilled by this incredible recognition from our peers. This honor is an extraordinary acknowledgment of the tremendous work of José Andrés and his team at World Central Kitchen."

"This film, at its core, is a story about volunteerism and all the good that can happen when we come together as one community," he continued. "Their mission is inspiring and gives hope for our humanity. It is a true privilege for me and our team at Imagine Documentaries to share this honor with the team on this film, as well as our EMMY-nominated DP Kris Kaczor, and the entire team at National Geographic."

The documentary focuses on the chef, humanitarian and founder of World Central Kitchen José Andrés, who shared his thoughts on the nominations.

"I never imagined such a beautiful film would one day be made about World Central Kitchen, paying tribute to the countless men and women who have joined us to always be there in emergencies around the world with a hot plate of food," Andrés said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "This incredible honor is for all of them…and of course for Ron, his team at Imagine Documentaries, and the people of National Geographic, who have done an amazing job capturing the heart of not just what we do, or where we go, but why we show up."

"Each of us can ask that simple question, 'What can I do?'" he added. "People everywhere can use their know-how in their community to join whatever organization responds to what they care about. Even in our darkest times, this is the light, showing others we care. Without empathy, nothing works. With it, imagine what is possible?"

The White Lotus

The White Lotus, a comedy-drama anthology television series created, written and directed by Mike White, received nine Emmy nominations after just one season, including outstanding limited series, three nominations for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie, and five nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie.

White shared his excitement at the nomination in a short statement shared with PEOPLE. "I am so stoked the Academy remembered us!" he said. "Our cast and crew are so happy which makes me happy! Can't wait to celebrate with them!"

First time nominee Jake Lacy — one of the three actors nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie — was nominated for playing just-wed Shane Patton. "This is truly the most fantastic surprise, and I am shocked!" Lacy said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I feel so lucky to have been a part of The White Lotus, and I am thrilled for my castmates who also got recognized. Playing Shane Patton this season was extremely special, and I am truly honored. Thank you to Mike White, HBO and thank you to the Academy."

Murray Bartlett was nominated for the same Emmy award for playing Armond shared his gratitude for the nomination and for White, who created the show. "Thank you to the Television Academy for this recognition, I'm beyond thrilled!!" he said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Stepping into the vision of the extraordinarily brilliant Mike White was an absolute blast and I'm so happy to see Mike, my wonderful castmates, and so many of our talented White Lotus team being recognized for their fantastic work. Special love and thanks to HBO for their amazing support. This is an exciting day!"

Jennifer Coolidge was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for playing Tanya McQuoid. "It's so thrilling. An incredible surprise," she said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "The other girls in The White Lotus are nominated, too and I love those girls, they're the greatest group and so talented. It feels like Christmas today!"

Alexandra Daddario was nominated for the same Emmy award for playing Rachel Patton and shared her excitement at her first nomination. "It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people!" Daddario said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honoring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together."

Connie Britton was likewise nominated for the award and echoed Bartlett's sentiment about White. "I am so fxxxing thrilled to have been a part of the incredible group of people who put together the amazing White Lotus!" she said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "And, I've said it before but I'll say it again: Mike White, Mike White, Mike White. To be able to do a show that gets under the skin of the culture in such a creative and insightful way is an honor and a dream."

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, a feature-length film that comes after two seasons of musical comedy-drama Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, was nominated for best TV movie and best choreography.

The writer and creator, Austin Winsberg, shared his reaction in a written statement shared with PEOPLE. ""Wow! This is such a huge and unexpected honor!" he wrote. "Thank you to the Emmy voters! Thank you to the tremendous cast and crew who put this entire movie together in no-time flat."

"Thank you to our amazing partners at Lionsgate for always believing in and sticking with Zoey's," he continued. "And thank you to our friends and supporters at Roku for giving us a home and allowing Zoey to continue on her extraordinary journey! My heart is filled with songs at this moment!!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.