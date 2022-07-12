The ABC sitcom quickly became one of the most beloved primetime TV series on air since its premiere in December 2021

Abbott Elementary Is at the Top of the Class in 2022 Emmy Nominations

Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary had a golden morning on Tuesday when nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards were announced.

Among its seven nods on Tuesday, Abbott scored nominations for outstanding comedy series, outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Brunson (who also scored a writing nomination for the pilot), outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Tyler James Williams.

Brunson, 32, is the star, executive producer and creator of Abbott Elementary, which also stars Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James and Chris Perfetti.

abbott elementary Quinta Brunson on Abbott Elementary | Credit: ABC

The mockumentary-style sitcom premiered in December 2021 and follows a group of Philadelphia-based teachers working at one of the worst-ranked schools in the country.

Its first season earned a rare 100% critics' score from Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the review aggregation site's highest-rated television shows.

"Abbott Elementary earns top marks for its empathetic yet sidesplitting critique of the U.S. education system, plus some extra credit for a deftly handled will-they-won't-they dynamic," Rotten Tomatoes said about the series.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sheryl Lee Ralph with her Abbott Elementary costars, Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams. | Credit: Gilles Mingasson/abc

Brunson, who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, previously reflected on what it felt like when her acclaimed series became an overnight sensation.

"To have only had a few episodes [air] and just for it to be an abundance of love, conversation, and just enjoyment of the show is just so, like, I don't know. I am just so happy, so overwhelmed," she told Harper's Bazaar in January. "It was weird to feel like I had to pull back from Twitter because of too much positivity. I was like, 'I don't know what to do with so many nice messages and nice comments.'"

