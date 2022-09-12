Zendaya Thanks 'Euphoria' Fans for Sharing Their Stories in Emmys Speech: 'I Carry Them with Me'

Congratulations are in order for Euphoria's Zendaya!

The 26-year-old actress reigns victorious as the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards' outstanding lead actress in a drama series, securing her second career Emmy win in that category.

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) also vied for the prize.

Zendaya, who previously won the same award in 2020 for her performance as Rue, accepted the Emmy from presenter Kelly Clarkson and went on to compliment each of the other nominees.

"Hello! This means so much. Thank you, thank you so much. Wow. To all the incredible actresses in this category, I'm so honored to be beside you," Zendaya said in her acceptance speech. "Thank you to the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show, I love you all so much."

"Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight," Zendaya continued, laughing when an audience member cheered as she mentioned friends and family. "Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me, thank you for believing in me even in moments where I didn't believe in myself."

"Lastly, I just wanted to say my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people," Zendaya added. "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like they are a Rue. I want you to know that I am so grateful your stories."

"I carry them with me and I carry them with her, so thank you so much," she finished.

Zendaya made history upon landing her second Emmy nomination for her leading role in the HBO series, making her the youngest two-time acting nominee and winner. The actress and singer, who is also an executive producer on the show, told Vanity Fair that she was "overwhelmed" by her four nominations this year.

"It's absolutely insane," she said at the time. "The show obviously means so much to me and so much to everyone who makes it. People put their absolute heart and soul into this, and I am so lucky to share this with all of them."

She added, "I've already talked to so many people on FaceTime, and I have a lot more texts to send out. But I am so proud of our team and the work we do together. I'm very, very proud."

Overall, the series scored a whopping 16 Emmy nominations, which included outstanding drama series. Zendaya's costar Sydney Sweeney was also recognized for her efforts in the series, scoring a nomination within the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category.

Sweeney, 24, was also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her work in The White Lotus.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.