2022 Emmy Awards Winners List (Updating)

The 74th Emmy Awards are here — and with them, some of the world's favorite TV stars are taking home gold and glory.

A spate of winners were already announced at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend of Sept. 3.

Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf were named outstanding guest actor and guest actress in a comedy series for their roles on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and HBO's Hacks, respectively.

In the drama category, guest actor and actress Emmys went to Colman Domingo from HBO's Euphoria and Lee Yoo-Mi from Netflix's Squid Game, respectively.

As announced on July 12, the 2022 nominees were led by dramas Succession and Squid Game, comedy Ted Lasso and The White Lotus limited series.

This year has been a banner year for TV, with many celebrities scoring multiple nominations across categories, historic nods for some of Hollywood's favorite players and even a first-time Emmy for former President Barack Obama.

See the winners below...

hbo

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Adam Scott, Severance

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Brian Cox, Succession

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

John Turturro, Severance

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Oh Young-soo, Squid Game

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Christopher Walken, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Julia Garner, Ozark

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Apple TV+

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tobeeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

courtesy everett collection

Outstanding Limited Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

