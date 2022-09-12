Entertainment TV 2022 Emmy Awards Winners List (Updating) TV's biggest night is here — see who's taking home Emmys gold in 2022 By Lanford Beard Lanford Beard Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 06:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email The 74th Emmy Awards are here — and with them, some of the world's favorite TV stars are taking home gold and glory. A spate of winners were already announced at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend of Sept. 3. Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf were named outstanding guest actor and guest actress in a comedy series for their roles on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and HBO's Hacks, respectively. In the drama category, guest actor and actress Emmys went to Colman Domingo from HBO's Euphoria and Lee Yoo-Mi from Netflix's Squid Game, respectively. All the Historic Nominees at the 2022 Emmys, Including Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and More As announced on July 12, the 2022 nominees were led by dramas Succession and Squid Game, comedy Ted Lasso and The White Lotus limited series. This year has been a banner year for TV, with many celebrities scoring multiple nominations across categories, historic nods for some of Hollywood's favorite players and even a first-time Emmy for former President Barack Obama. See the winners below... hbo Outstanding Drama SeriesBetter Call SaulEuphoriaOzarkSeveranceSquid GameStranger ThingsSuccessionYellowjackets Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama SeriesAdam Scott, SeveranceBob Odenkirk, Better Call SaulBrian Cox, SuccessionJason Bateman, OzarkJeremy Strong, SuccessionLee Jung-jae, Squid Game Melanie Lynskey Savors 'Sharing Very Deeply' with Yellowjackets Costars on Video Chat: 'We're Like Sisters' Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama SeriesJodie Comer, Killing EveLaura Linney, OzarkMelanie Lynskey, YellowjacketsReese Witherspoon, The Morning ShowSandra Oh, Killing EveZendaya, Euphoria Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesBilly Crudup, The Morning ShowJohn Turturro, SeveranceKieran Culkin, SuccessionMatthew Macfadyen, SuccessionNicholas Braun, SuccessionOh Young-soo, Squid GamePark Hae-soo, Squid GameChristopher Walken, Severance Nicholas Braun Shares His Favorite Succession Blooper (Spoiler: It Involves Wrestling with Kieran Culkin) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesChristina Ricci, YellowjacketsJulia Garner, OzarkJ. Smith-Cameron, SuccessionJung Ho-yeon, Squid GamePatricia Arquette, SeveranceRhea Seehorn, Better Call SaulSarah Snook, SuccessionSydney Sweeney, Euphoria Apple TV+ Outstanding Comedy SeriesAbbott ElementaryBarryCurb Your EnthusiasmHacksThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselOnly Murders in the BuildingTed LassoWhat We Do in the Shadows Outstanding Actor in a Comedy SeriesBill Hader, BarryDonald Glover, AtlantaJason Sudeikis, Ted LassoMartin Short, Only Murders in the BuildingNicholas Hoult, The GreatSteve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Outstanding Actress in a Comedy SeriesElle Fanning, The GreatIssa Rae, InsecureJean Smart, HacksKaley Cuoco, The Flight AttendantQuinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryRachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy Nominee Nick Mohammed on Ted Lasso Season 3 and the Fan Interaction He 'Couldn't Believe' Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy SeriesAnthony Carrigan, BarryBrett Goldstein, Ted LassoBowen Yang, Saturday Night LiveHenry Winkler, BarryNick Mohammed, Ted LassoTobeeb Jimoh, Ted LassoTony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselTyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy SeriesAlex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselHannah Einbinder, HacksHannah Waddingham, Ted LassoJanelle James, Abbott ElementaryJuno Temple, Ted LassoKate McKinnon, Saturday Night LiveSarah Niles, Ted LassoSheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award for Voice-Over Role in Marvel's What If...? Series courtesy everett collection Outstanding Limited SeriesDopesickThe DropoutInventing AnnaPam and TommyThe White Lotus Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Reveals a Friend Said She'd Be 'out of Her Mind' to Pass on White Lotus Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a MovieAndrew Garfield, Under the Banner of HeavenColin Firth, The StaircaseHimesh Patel, Station ElevenMichael Keaton, DopesickOscar Isaac, Scenes from a MarriageSebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a MovieAmanda Seyfried, The DropoutJulia Garner, Inventing AnnaLily James, Pam & TommyMargaret Qualley, MaidSarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime StoryToni Collette, The Staircase Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a MovieMurray Bartlett, The White LotusJake Lacy, The White LotusPeter Sarsgaard, DopesickMichael Stuhlbarg, DopesickSeth Rogen, Pam & TommySteve Zahn, The White Lotus Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a MovieAlexandra Daddario, The White LotusConnie Britton, The White LotusJennifer Coolidge, The White LotusNatasha Rothwell, The White LotusKaitlyn Dever, DopesickMare Winningham, DopesickSydney Sweeney, The White Lotus Nathan Lane, Colman Domingo Among Guest Actor Winners at 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Outstanding Variety Talk SeriesThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahJimmy Kimmel Live!Last Week Tonight with John OliverLate Night with Seth MeyersThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert Outstanding Competition ProgramThe Amazing RaceLizzo's Watch Out for the Big GrrrlsNailed It!RuPaul's Drag RaceTop ChefThe Voice 