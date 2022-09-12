2022 Emmy Awards Winners List (Updating)

TV's biggest night is here — see who's taking home Emmys gold in 2022

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

Published on September 12, 2022 06:06 PM

The 74th Emmy Awards are here — and with them, some of the world's favorite TV stars are taking home gold and glory.

A spate of winners were already announced at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend of Sept. 3.

Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf were named outstanding guest actor and guest actress in a comedy series for their roles on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and HBO's Hacks, respectively.

In the drama category, guest actor and actress Emmys went to Colman Domingo from HBO's Euphoria and Lee Yoo-Mi from Netflix's Squid Game, respectively.

As announced on July 12, the 2022 nominees were led by dramas Succession and Squid Game, comedy Ted Lasso and The White Lotus limited series.

This year has been a banner year for TV, with many celebrities scoring multiple nominations across categories, historic nods for some of Hollywood's favorite players and even a first-time Emmy for former President Barack Obama.

See the winners below...

succession season 2
hbo

Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Adam Scott, Severance
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
John Turturro, Severance
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Oh Young-soo, Squid Game
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Christopher Walken, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Julia Garner, Ozark
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift — Ted Lasso
Apple TV+

Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tobeeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

THE WHITE LOTUS, from left: Jolene Purdy, Murray Bartlett, 'Arrivals', (Season 1, ep. 101, aired July 11, 2021). photo: Mario Perez / ©HBO / Courtesy Everett Collection
courtesy everett collection

Outstanding Limited Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Toni Collette, The Staircase

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

