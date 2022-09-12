See the Greatest Celebration Faces Made by the 2022 Emmy Award Winners

Here's a roundup of all the eye-popping, jaw-dropping and fist-pumping reactions displayed by Lizzo, Michael Keaton, Julia Garner and more winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards

By
Skyler Caruso
Published on September 12, 2022 11:34 PM
01 of 08

Murray Bartlett

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Getty

Murray Bartlett couldn't contain his excitement onstage when he accepted the award for his work in The White Lotus during the 74th Emmy Awards. He won in the outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie category.

In his speech, Bartlett thanked creator Mike White for "giving me one of the best experiences of my life" in casting him in the hit series. "Truly, I adore you and I admire you," Bartlett said.

02 of 08

Lizzo

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Getty

Lizzo brought the energy (and emotions) to the stage when she tearfully accepted her first-ever Emmy Award for her reality show, Lizzo's Watch Out for The Big Grrrls, on Amazon Prime Video. She won in the outstanding competition program category.

"The trophy is nice but the emotion is for the people who are on this stage with me," the singer said. "The stories that they shared are not that unique, they just don't get the platform. Let's just tell more stories."

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me," she continued. "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, 'You are gonna see that person but b—, it's gonna have to be you.' "

03 of 08

Julia Garner

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Getty

Julia Garner was in disbelief when she accepted the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Ozark during the 74th Emmy Awards.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked costars Jason Bateman, "for taking a chance on me," and Laura Linney, who has "been such a guiding light to me."

She added: "I feel really grateful to be here and to play Ruth and to be with such amazing, beautiful artists, and I love you all."

04 of 08

Amanda Seyfried

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Getty

Amanda Seyfried was overjoyed when she accepted her Emmy Award for her work in The Dropout. She nabbed the honor in the outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category.

She accepted the golden statuette from presenters Chris O'Donnell and Shemar Moore before calling her first Emmy win "a really nice feeling."

05 of 08

Sheryl Lee Ralph

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph took home the Emmy Award for her work in Abbott Elementary. She accepted the honor in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category.

Not only did she win, but she made history in becoming the second Black woman to score an Emmy in the category after Jackée Harry, who won for 227 in 1987.

The actress celebrated the milestone with a scene-stealing acceptance speech as she burst into song, singing a verse from jazz singer Dianne Reeves' 1993 song "Endangered Species."

06 of 08

Michael Keaton

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Getty

Michael Keaton stood with pride onstage as he accepted his Emmy Award for his work in Dopesick. He nabbed the honor in the outstanding lead actor in a limited series or anthology series or movie.

Oh, and Keaton also accepted the award from Oprah Winfrey; when he walked up onto the stage, he hugged Winfrey and joked, "You got about 90 of these don't you?"

07 of 08

John Oliver

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Getty

John Oliver was honored for his show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, in the outstanding variety talk series category. The comedian accepted the award in a regal manner, kneeling to the ground as Martin Short handed him the Emmy.

08 of 08

Jennifer Coolidge

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Getty

Jennifer Coolidge accepted the Emmy for her work in The White Lotus in the outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie award category. While the actress was thankful for the honor, she had an added pep in her step during her acceptance speech.

As Coolidge continued to read her list of thank yous, the play-off music began: "Hit the Road Jack." Knowing her speech was over at that point, she started dancing, accepted her award and walked offstage.

